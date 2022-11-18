Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'
EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown firefighters knock down fire at mental health facility
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown firefighters put out a fire at a mental health facility with residents. It happened at CareLink Community Support Services on High Street. Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday night. Officials say the fire was confined to the second floor, and people in the building were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Business in Bethlehem has been offering opportunities, work for those with disabilities for over 40 years
Since 1977, Associated Production Services, Inc. has empowered those with physical and intellectual disabilities. APS is a total-service contract packaging company that offers training and wage earning work for those with disabilities in a 5-day-a-week work environment. "It's a really cool program a lot of people don't even know exists,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Allentown to feature appearances by Pip the Mouse, Santa
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony early next month. The “Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony - Powering the Season presented by PPL” will take place Saturday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ArtsPark in downtown Allentown, according to a news release from the city.
WFMZ-TV Online
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
WFMZ-TV Online
Holiday travelers feel pinch of higher fuel prices
WYOMISSING, Pa. – This Thanksgiving holiday, 54 million Americans are predicted to hit the road. Anyone who needs to gas up during their travels will be paying more at the pump than they did this time last year. According to GasBuddy, it's the highest season level ever. The national...
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual pre-game bonfire at EAHS shut down early after fight sends girl to hospital
EASTON, Pa. - A Thanksgiving Eve tradition is snuffed out. Police say they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School early Wednesday night after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital. The bonfire takes place the night...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg police wrap up community food drive
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Police in Muhlenberg Township are helping in the fight against hunger this holiday season. The department wrapped up its second annual community food drive. Police loaded up donated items and dropped them off at the Helping Harvest food bank Wednesday. Police had set out boxes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lunch with Santa, ugly sweater party and other festive fun coming to downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday cheer is returning to the Queen City. Developer City Center Investment Corp. last week announced its lineup of holiday events, including a lunch with Santa and an ugly sweater party, planned for downtown Allentown. Activities include:. Lights in the Parkway Party Bus: Back by popular demand,...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: 2022 Easton Area High School Annual Bonfire
The traditional bonfire, built by Easton Area High School students, will be lit on Wednesday night. MORE INFO.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County Council discusses Rescue Plan funding options; might work with CEO
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council might allot a portion of its share of American Rescue Plan funding to a local agency that fights poverty, such as the Commission on Economic Opportunity, commonly known as CEO. Council discussed that option at a Tuesday work session, though any potential action will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Manufactured home community looks to expand in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed an application for the expansion of the Lincolnwood community. Lincolnwood is a 170-unit manufactured home community with access from Lincoln Road and Ritz Avenue, just minutes away from Route 422. William Swanick, a senior project manager...
