WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'

EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown firefighters knock down fire at mental health facility

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown firefighters put out a fire at a mental health facility with residents. It happened at CareLink Community Support Services on High Street. Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday night. Officials say the fire was confined to the second floor, and people in the building were...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Business in Bethlehem has been offering opportunities, work for those with disabilities for over 40 years

Since 1977, Associated Production Services, Inc. has empowered those with physical and intellectual disabilities. APS is a total-service contract packaging company that offers training and wage earning work for those with disabilities in a 5-day-a-week work environment. "It's a really cool program a lot of people don't even know exists,"...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Holiday travelers feel pinch of higher fuel prices

WYOMISSING, Pa. – This Thanksgiving holiday, 54 million Americans are predicted to hit the road. Anyone who needs to gas up during their travels will be paying more at the pump than they did this time last year. According to GasBuddy, it's the highest season level ever. The national...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg police wrap up community food drive

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Police in Muhlenberg Township are helping in the fight against hunger this holiday season. The department wrapped up its second annual community food drive. Police loaded up donated items and dropped them off at the Helping Harvest food bank Wednesday. Police had set out boxes...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
MACUNGIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Manufactured home community looks to expand in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed an application for the expansion of the Lincolnwood community. Lincolnwood is a 170-unit manufactured home community with access from Lincoln Road and Ritz Avenue, just minutes away from Route 422. William Swanick, a senior project manager...
