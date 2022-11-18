Unique Stat Shows That Golden State Warriors Championship Campaign May Already Be Over

The Golden State Warriors hopes of repeating as champions look hurt after historically poor start in their title defense campaign.

The 2021-2022 season is arguably one of the best years for the Golden State Warriors in modern history. Many cast aspersions on their first 3 championships because they faced an injured Cavs team one year, lost the next, and then won 2 after adding Kevin Durant to a team that went 73-9.

The field was relatively open last season, and nobody picked the Warriors as preseason favorites to win a title. They dominated the league through the opening months of the season before injuries hurt their record in the second half. They were unbeatable on their way to the title and proved that they don't need overwhelming odds on their side to win titles.

This led to the belief this season that the Warriors would be the favorites to repeat due to their core being intact and their young players getting better. However, the Warriors have started the season horribly and currently sit 6-9 after a loss to the Phoenix Suns . No team has ever won a title after losing 9 of their first 15 games of the season.

This is a team that makes history and breaks records, so we can't count them out this early into the season. However, the team does have issues they need to work through.

Is A Title Out Of The Question?

The Western Conference this season seems pretty closely matched with each other. Seeds 1 through 7 are separated by just 2 games, and the Warriors are 4.5 games behind the table-topping Portland Trail Blazers. They can very easily climb back up the table if they find a good patch of form, but that won't happen until they iron out their defensive issues so far.

The issue with the Warriors' title hopes is how different this season's team is from the 2022 championship squad. A lot of veteran rotation players left the team , like Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Gary Payton II. The rookies that the Warriors hoped would give them depth have turned out to be pretty ineffective.

Young players get better through the season, and Steve Kerr will ensure the players pick up what they need to learn. Otherwise, the Warriors might start moving some young pieces to get win-now players to extend Stephen Curry's championship timeline .

