Arlington, TX

WFAA

Rangers must be willing to evolve for rebuild to pay off

ARLINGTON, Texas — What Jon Daniels did during his time as the general manager and later President of Baseball Operations in Texas was nothing short of remarkable. He was the youngest GM in baseball history at the time of his hiring in 2005 at the age of 28. He engineered and commandeered the second golden age of Texas Rangers baseball, starting with the infamous Mark Teixeira trade deadline deal of 2007.
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper's Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
WFAA

Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr. Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:
