Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
E-40 makes recruiting pitch for Aaron Judge to come to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants’ push to sign reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is on. MLB Network captured video of Judge in a San Francisco hotel on Monday and reported that Judge met with the team on Tuesday. While the Giants’ front office is working to get the slugger in orange […]
WFAA
Rangers must be willing to evolve for rebuild to pay off
ARLINGTON, Texas — What Jon Daniels did during his time as the general manager and later President of Baseball Operations in Texas was nothing short of remarkable. He was the youngest GM in baseball history at the time of his hiring in 2005 at the age of 28. He engineered and commandeered the second golden age of Texas Rangers baseball, starting with the infamous Mark Teixeira trade deadline deal of 2007.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
WFAA
Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr. Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:
WFAA
