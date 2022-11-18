Alabama football is 9-2 after its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but former players want to see dominance return. Bo Scarbrough, a former two-time national champion running back, returned to his Alma mater last week to speak to players and Coach Nick Saban. His words about playing to the culture and standard that was prepared for this year’s team got everyone’s attention, including Saban’s. The Crimson Tide wants to finish strong to end the regular season after losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked it out of the Southeastern Conference Championship competition and College Football Playoff competition.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO