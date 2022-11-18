Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Three points: Free throws, 3-point success must be main focuses for Duke men's basketball against Oregon State
Duke enters the Phil Knight Legacy at 3 p.m. tomorrow with its first game against Oregon State. Before tipoff, the Blue Zone has three key points that can lead to a Blue Devil victory:. Win the free throw game. In each of its first five games this year, Duke has...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Roach's leadership, versatility will be vital for Duke men's basketball at Phil Knight Legacy
The Blue Devils head to Portland, Ore., this week for the Phil Knight Legacy, in which they will first play Oregon State. Ahead of the competition, the Blue Zone looks at a player from Duke's first two matchups—the second of which will either be against Florida or Xavier:. Duke:...
Chronicle
Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
Chronicle
Filipowski carries the torch for Duke men's basketball against Bellarmine as Lively, Whitehead find their footing
Duke has had seven of the last nine ACC Rookie of the Year winners, with its last four being big men who can dominate the interior. Off of back-to-back ACC Rookie of the Week honors and potentially on his way to a third, the stars are aligning for 7-foot freshman Kyle Filipowski to carry that torch this season.
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski continued impressive start as Duke men's basketball took down Bellarmine
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Zone breaks down last night's win against Bellarmine:. Two early triples—in relatively quick succession—by the Blue Devils’ top scorer gave No. 8 Duke the quick start that it desperately needed. Filipowski matched his career-high with 18 points while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, leading the Blue Devils to a win against the Knights. The center also made 7-of-8 free throws, made 60% of his threes and grabbed eight rebounds, showing consistency both offensively and defensively.
Chronicle
High-pressure defense moves Duke women's soccer one step closer to a championship against South Carolina
When the Blue Devil faithful filed into Koskinen Stadium Sunday night despite the bitter cold of the November air, they undoubtedly expected a marquee performance from the likes of Michelle Cooper or Kat Rader. However, over the course of 90 minutes, one old adage seemed to ring true for Duke: Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.
Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Wake Forest's high-flying offense presents challenge for Duke football on Senior Day
Last Saturday was a rough one for Duke. The Blue Devils struggled to convert on the several chances they had to pull ahead of Pittsburgh, and as a result lost a winnable game by a two-point margin to the Panthers. This week, Duke will return to Wallace Wade Stadium for Senior Day to take on Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. The Demon Deacons have been a strong team all year, so let’s see what they will have in store for Duke when they come to Durham Saturday.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Pressure from Duke football's Carter key to stopping Wake Forest passing attack
After a loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday, Duke returns home for its final regular season game to take on Wake Forest. Before the contest Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone takes a look at one player from each team who can swing the outcome of the game:. Duke: DeWayne Carter. While...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Bellarmine
Duke (-22.5) vs. Bellarmine. Duke's matchup with Bellarmine marks its fifth of a long season, and given that the team has routed all three of its mid-major opponents thus far, it will be looking for its fourth. Ahead of a tournament in which the Blue Devils will battle Power Five conference opponents and potentially go head-to-head with Gonzaga, they need to prove their offensive prowess, and that is exactly what they plan to do against Bellarmine. The Knights may have some tricks up their sleeve in store for this young Duke squad, however. This season has already been full of upsets, and Bellarmine was a part of one of them already. When the Knights traveled to the KFC Yum! Center to open their season, the odds were -7.5 points in Louisville's favor, but Bellarmine was aggressive on the floor and won the contest through a first-half advantage.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Soccer teams stay alive in NCAA tournament, men's basketball falls in Indianapolis
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here is our recap for the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 20. Football. For the first time since...
Chronicle
Foley, freshmen lead the way as Duke swimming and diving rewrites record books at N.C. State Invite
There will need to be a lot of pages added to the Duke record book after this weekend. The Blue Devils capped off a successful weekend at the N.C. State Invite in Greensboro, N.C., with many swimmers recording historic performances. Both teams placed fifth overall at the invitational, facing some...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball slips to No. 8
After several top-ranked teams battled each other in tournaments this week, the third AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. As Duke and some of its key competitors drop and rise, the Blue Zone examines this week's poll:. A minor setback. As the Blue Devil faithful all know, Duke suffered its first...
Chronicle
Getting their bearings: A look into Duke's skateboarding culture
Picture it now: you are strolling back from French Science at 4:50 p.m. on a Friday. The final class of your week, a tinge of pride flutters your heart for attending this excruciatingly dry recitation, unlike the previous couple weeks. The sky epitomizes fall, clear and sunny, the air crisp and delicious, and a soft westerly combs your hair and flutters red, brown and orange leaves about. One lands to rest on the shoulder of your crew neck. Rounding BC Plaza, you hear them before you see them. A chorus of polymer wheels hitting concrete at angles and bounces. The grunt of an ankle catching or a body tumbling. You may wish not to admit it but you certainly look. Maybe a beat long. And perhaps you even watch the display for a moment or several, if the green tables appear comfortable enough to compose last minute emails before the weekend’s festivities.
Chronicle
Duke School of Law withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Law Schools ranking. Kerry Abrams, James B. Duke and Benjamin N. Duke dean of the law school, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Monday release. Abrams’ statement cited concerns with both the ranking’s methodologies and purpose.
