ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament

They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

And one: Kyle Filipowski continued impressive start as Duke men's basketball took down Bellarmine

After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Zone breaks down last night's win against Bellarmine:. Two early triples—in relatively quick succession—by the Blue Devils’ top scorer gave No. 8 Duke the quick start that it desperately needed. Filipowski matched his career-high with 18 points while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, leading the Blue Devils to a win against the Knights. The center also made 7-of-8 free throws, made 60% of his threes and grabbed eight rebounds, showing consistency both offensively and defensively.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Scouting the opponent: Wake Forest's high-flying offense presents challenge for Duke football on Senior Day

Last Saturday was a rough one for Duke. The Blue Devils struggled to convert on the several chances they had to pull ahead of Pittsburgh, and as a result lost a winnable game by a two-point margin to the Panthers. This week, Duke will return to Wallace Wade Stadium for Senior Day to take on Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. The Demon Deacons have been a strong team all year, so let’s see what they will have in store for Duke when they come to Durham Saturday.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Bellarmine

Duke (-22.5) vs. Bellarmine. Duke's matchup with Bellarmine marks its fifth of a long season, and given that the team has routed all three of its mid-major opponents thus far, it will be looking for its fourth. Ahead of a tournament in which the Blue Devils will battle Power Five conference opponents and potentially go head-to-head with Gonzaga, they need to prove their offensive prowess, and that is exactly what they plan to do against Bellarmine. The Knights may have some tricks up their sleeve in store for this young Duke squad, however. This season has already been full of upsets, and Bellarmine was a part of one of them already. When the Knights traveled to the KFC Yum! Center to open their season, the odds were -7.5 points in Louisville's favor, but Bellarmine was aggressive on the floor and won the contest through a first-half advantage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball slips to No. 8

After several top-ranked teams battled each other in tournaments this week, the third AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. As Duke and some of its key competitors drop and rise, the Blue Zone examines this week's poll:. A minor setback. As the Blue Devil faithful all know, Duke suffered its first...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Getting their bearings: A look into Duke's skateboarding culture

Picture it now: you are strolling back from French Science at 4:50 p.m. on a Friday. The final class of your week, a tinge of pride flutters your heart for attending this excruciatingly dry recitation, unlike the previous couple weeks. The sky epitomizes fall, clear and sunny, the air crisp and delicious, and a soft westerly combs your hair and flutters red, brown and orange leaves about. One lands to rest on the shoulder of your crew neck. Rounding BC Plaza, you hear them before you see them. A chorus of polymer wheels hitting concrete at angles and bounces. The grunt of an ankle catching or a body tumbling. You may wish not to admit it but you certainly look. Maybe a beat long. And perhaps you even watch the display for a moment or several, if the green tables appear comfortable enough to compose last minute emails before the weekend’s festivities.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke School of Law withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Law Schools ranking. Kerry Abrams, James B. Duke and Benjamin N. Duke dean of the law school, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Monday release. Abrams’ statement cited concerns with both the ranking’s methodologies and purpose.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy