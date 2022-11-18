Duke (-22.5) vs. Bellarmine. Duke's matchup with Bellarmine marks its fifth of a long season, and given that the team has routed all three of its mid-major opponents thus far, it will be looking for its fourth. Ahead of a tournament in which the Blue Devils will battle Power Five conference opponents and potentially go head-to-head with Gonzaga, they need to prove their offensive prowess, and that is exactly what they plan to do against Bellarmine. The Knights may have some tricks up their sleeve in store for this young Duke squad, however. This season has already been full of upsets, and Bellarmine was a part of one of them already. When the Knights traveled to the KFC Yum! Center to open their season, the odds were -7.5 points in Louisville's favor, but Bellarmine was aggressive on the floor and won the contest through a first-half advantage.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO