Kingsport Times-News
Bucs welcome Appalachian State to Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle. ETSU hosts Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers' Moon earns Elite 11 top honor
When Science Hill decided to take a trip to the Moon, the Hilltoppers’ season blasted off. Tyler Moon accelerated to a different level as the Northeast Tennessee high school football season progressed, and when it was over the record-breaking senior had earned his place Wednesday as the 2022 Times News/Johnson City Press Elite 11 player of the year.
Kingsport Times-News
FC Classic: Wolves stay hot with OT win against Mountain Mission
BLUFF CITY — A nearly-perfect overtime period propelled the West Ridge basketball team to its fourth consecutive win on Wednesday at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome. In the extra period, the Wolves were 4-for-4 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line...
Kingsport Times-News
Providence wins overtime thriller at Hardee's Classic
JONESBOROUGH — Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start off Tuesday action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers. Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime...
Kingsport Times-News
Dyer wins in return to East
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the school whose arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge boys basketball team came out on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second...
Kingsport Times-News
Boone's Scott headlines All-Tough Guy team
High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness. Each year, the Times News and Johnson City Press pick a group of Northeast Tennessee players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
Kingsport Times-News
Three ETSU football players enter transfer portal
JOHNSON CITY — The expected defections have begun for East Tennessee State following a difficult football season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1
The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill, and the boys from Volunteer, 62-59 over Lakeway Christian.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge girls open Food City Thanksgiving Classic with win
BLUFF CITY — A strong second half propelled the West Ridge girls basketball team to a victory in the opening game of the eighth Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome. The Lady Wolves (1-3) shot 14-for-22 in the second half to pull away in a 70-58 win...
Kingsport Times-News
Cavaliers hold off Eagles to stay unbeaten
WISE — Virginia-Wise used a 17-7 run over the final 6:30 of the game Tuesday to pull away to a 73-61 nonconference men’s basketball win over Alice Lloyd at the Prior Convocation Center. The Cavs (5-0) are off to their best start in 20 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth
Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU second in state for CPA honor
East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
Kingsport Times-News
Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree continues strong tradition
WISE — Hope can spring from tragedy. Such is the story of Wednesday’s 11th annual Candace Rakes Memorial Scholarship Jamboree at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95
Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board gives approval for acquision of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted 21-3 to transfer $500,000 of the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of an existing 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County School Board unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday to purchase the building so that it can be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.
Kingsport Times-News
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged with stalking after hiding in apartment closet
The Johnson City Police Department arrested John Tucker, of Johnson City, on Sunday and charged him with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court, along with one count of resisting arrest. At 4:25 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Orleans St. in reference to Tucker hiding in a...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission will vote on helping extension office rent building
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The commission’s Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear the...
Kingsport Times-News
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
