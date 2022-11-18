ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted 21-3 to transfer $500,000 of the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of an existing 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County School Board unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday to purchase the building so that it can be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO