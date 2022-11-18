ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans DL Denico Autry questionable to return to Packers game with knee injury

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry left in the third quarter of the game at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Autry got his legs taken out from under him on a third-down pass rush during the first drive of the second half. Autry stayed down for several moments, then limped to the sidelines in noticeable discomfort.

Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung reported Autry was in the locker room as the next Packers offensive drive started.

The 9-year pro out of Mississippi State has been excellent in his two seasons with the Titans. He leads the Titans with 7.0 sacks this season after 9.0 sacks last year. Autry also leads the team in QB hits (15) and tackles for a loss (6).

This story will be updated.

