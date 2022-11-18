Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
The Cham man, raising children to eat grass, and sleep on the bank earns tens of thousands of dollars
“Raising any child is not as good as a lesser whistling duck. This child only eats grass, rice, sleeps on the shore, but rarely gets sick. Thanks to lesser whistling duck, I have a good income”, Mr. Sa Le said. Talking about the first successful lesser whistling duck farming...
vinlove.net
The ancient tower on the border of Nghe An
NGHE AN – Tower is located in the border district of Ky Son, about 350-400 years old, and about 30m high with sophisticated architecture. Yen Hoa Tower, also known as Xang To, is located in Yen Hoa village, My Ly commune (Ky Son) on the bend of the Nam Non river, just a few kilometers from the Vietnam – Laos border.
Comments / 0