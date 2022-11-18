Read full article on original website
Dede Love
4d ago
That's really sad. Nothing else to say or do, the violence will never stop. Good parents keep checking your son's and the crowd they be around. If more parents spent as much time on their kids as they do themselves. Young boys would not be in the streets raising themselves which lead to nothing but jail or an early grave. Praying for Meridian youth 🙏
3
Related
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
WTOK-TV
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured. MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22. Lemon and...
WTOK-TV
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck. Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey. Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday. Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.
wtva.com
Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
Man wanted for Laurel double homicide arrested in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Laurel was arrested in Fremont, Ohio. Laurel police said they were notified about Ronald Buckley’s arrested on Tuesday, November 22. He was arrested at a Fremont hotel. Buckley was wanted in Laurel on two counts of murder and several other violent […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
WTOK-TV
Clarke County man arrested for child molestation
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White tells News 11 that a man was arrested Tuesday for child molestation. White said Bob Armstrong was charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail. His bond is expected to be...
WTOK-TV
Portion of Sela Ward Parkway is back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway Closure from A Street to C Street has been shut down for nearly a month. Now, News 11 is giving you some goods as the road is back open for the holiday. That partial Sela Ward Parkway closure from A Street to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Official Says 4 Philadelphia High School Students Shot Near School
Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day on Wednesday, a city schools spokesperson said. “One was shot in the shoulder, one was shot in the knee and the two others have graze wounds,” the district’s deputy...
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department gives back by hosting toy drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Every year for the past decade, the Marion Police Department has held a massive toy drive to help those in need. The chief of police feels like no child should go without a gift on Christmas day, and this year he has already collected thousands of toys, but toys are not the only things he is giving away this holiday season.
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
breezynews.com
Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests
LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP. Bond N/A, $5,000. GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $100....
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff James Moore, deputies talk turkey with local drivers
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A law enforcement checkpoint in Kemper County took a unique and welcome turn for drivers the day before Thanksgiving. The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department surprised drivers with a free turkey at a ‘turkey checkpoint’. Sheriff James Moore said he was happy to...
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
WTOK-TV
City of Quitman issues boil water notice
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Quitman issued a boil water notice for customers of the City of Quitman Municipal Water System Wednesday night. The Boil Water Notice applies to those living in the following areas and is effective immediately:. - Customers living along Hwy. 513. - Customers living...
