Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Andy Cohen needed a nanny 'because he has five jobs'
Andy Cohen hired a nanny because he has "five serious jobs". The 54-year-old TV star - who has daughter Lucy Eve, six months, and son Benjamin Allen, three - is open and honest about having to hire a nanny, and Andy admits that he's in a "fortunate" position. He said:...
WFMZ-TV Online
Viola Davis 'will take herself out for dinner' if she wins an EGOT
Viola Davis plans to "take [herself] out to dinner" if she becomes an EGOT recipient. The 57-year-old actress has won a host of accolades during her career, including an Emmy, an Oscar and two Tony awards - and Viola has now revealed how she'll celebrate if she completes the EGOT set by winning a Grammy.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Modern Family’ & More Thanksgiving 2022 TV Marathons
While you may be ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, TV is giving viewers plenty to binge on for the holiday with a wide selection of marathons and fan-favorite programming. Whether you’re looking for a good laugh with comedies such as Modern Family, Seinfeld, or The Office, or you’re more into familial dramas like Gilmore Girls, The Godfather, or Yellowstone, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up the selection sure to satisfy any tastes with the Thanksgiving Day 2022 programming slate.
WFMZ-TV Online
'A beautiful family moment of love': John Bryan speaks out about 'toe-sucking' Duchess of York photos
John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently "sucking" the Duchess of York's toes was a "totally innocent beautiful family moment of love". The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn't a sexual moment but part of a fun "game" with the duchess' daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
WFMZ-TV Online
Liam Gallagher set to headline Boardmasters
Liam Gallagher is set to headline Boardmasters in August 2023. The 50-year-old singer - who shot to global stardom as the lead singer of Oasis - has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the surf and music festival in Cornwall, which is being staged between August 9 and 13.
WFMZ-TV Online
Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff
Offset "misses everything" about Takeoff. The tragic rap star - who was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has admitted that he wants to see him smile again.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jessica Brown Findlay's pillow buddy
Jessica Brown Findlay sleeps with a "pillow human" when she's by herself. The 'Flatshare' actress - who is married to Ziggy Heath - always sleeps on one particular side of the bed and if she's away from work, she crafts a companion to share with her so she doesn't feel "so alone".
Comments / 0