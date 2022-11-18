Read full article on original website
NU Declassified: Breaking through burnout with professors
Podcast (nu-declassified): Play in new window | Download. In the words of Sean Kingston, “Somebody call 9-1-1/ Shawty fire burning on the-” Weber Arch? As students approach finals week, many are feeling burnt out. In this episode of NU Declassified, Northwestern professors share their experiences with academic pressure.
Digital Diaries Episode 8: Grappling with Imposter Syndrome at Northwestern
Podcast (digitaldiaries): Play in new window | Download. Many students at Northwestern struggle with feelings of self-doubt, commonly described as imposter syndrome. But where do these feelings come from, and how can we combat them? Listen to episode eight of Digital Diaries to find out!. [music]. LENNA PETERSON: From The...
X-Factors provides a home on campus for its members, vibrant music for its audiences
Northwestern’s all-pink coed a cappella group, X-Factors, is home to a unique group of students passionate about music. The X-Factors was formed in 2001 by a small group of students to “produce amazing music while maintaining the individuality of each member,” according to the group’s website.
Reel thoughts: ‘The Crown’ season five highlights the monarchy’s mirroring of common life
Warning: This article contains spoilers. The latest season of “The Crown” dropped just months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and a new king of England taking the throne. Love and its discontents litter season five, along with emblems of ‘90s digital modernism. Satellite television and phone tapping comes to the forefront with Princess Diana’s groundbreaking 1995 BBC interview, exposing her husband King Charles III’s affair and her mistreatment by the monarchy — one at the brink of collapse in an ever-evolving world.
