Cheryl Burke compares Dancing with the Stars exit to getting divorced
Cheryl Burke has likened her 'Dancing with the Stars' exit to getting divorced. The 38-year-old dancer walked away from the TV show at the end of season 31, and Cheryl has now compared her exit to her recent divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence. Cheryl told the New York Post newspaper's...
‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Modern Family’ & More Thanksgiving 2022 TV Marathons
While you may be ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, TV is giving viewers plenty to binge on for the holiday with a wide selection of marathons and fan-favorite programming. Whether you’re looking for a good laugh with comedies such as Modern Family, Seinfeld, or The Office, or you’re more into familial dramas like Gilmore Girls, The Godfather, or Yellowstone, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up the selection sure to satisfy any tastes with the Thanksgiving Day 2022 programming slate.
‘The Masked Singer’s Scarecrow on Special Unmasking: ‘I Begged Fox to Let Me’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 9 “Fright Night.”]. Scarecrow didn’t just turn heads in her film past — she also did just that in the latest Masked Singer. Scarecrow shocked everyone by announcing she was bowing out and...
'A beautiful family moment of love': John Bryan speaks out about 'toe-sucking' Duchess of York photos
John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently "sucking" the Duchess of York's toes was a "totally innocent beautiful family moment of love". The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn't a sexual moment but part of a fun "game" with the duchess' daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Yale scientists look into new way to diagnose ADHD
CHICAGO — ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders. Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder have trouble focusing and regulating their activity level. A diagnosis is typically made by observing behavior and doctors know what shows on the outside stems from particular areas of the brain. Now, new research reveals the changes are […]
Jessica Brown Findlay's pillow buddy
Jessica Brown Findlay sleeps with a "pillow human" when she's by herself. The 'Flatshare' actress - who is married to Ziggy Heath - always sleeps on one particular side of the bed and if she's away from work, she crafts a companion to share with her so she doesn't feel "so alone".
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
