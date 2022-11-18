Read full article on original website
Related
After Anger Over ‘Whitewashing,’ Virginia Board of Education Asks For Third Rewrite Of History Standards
The Virginia Board of Education delayed approving a new set of standards for social science education on Thursday, following public outcry criticizing the draft standards for “whitewashing” history and ignoring years of input from experts and educators. The commonwealth’s Department of Education released the new draft a week...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: AG Should Have Better Things to Do Than Bully Christian University
Not everybody wants to see LGBTQ rule. I suppose some universities hire men that are married to men, and women that are married to women. But hey, can our attorney general let a Washington state private "Christian school" be private?. Instead of going after Seattle Pacific University, Attorney General Bob...
Chronicle
What to know about staying on-campus this Thanksgiving break
Thanksgiving means traveling home for many Duke students, but some Blue Devils will be feasting on their turkey in Durham this week. With break just around the corner, here is how Duke facilities will be operating from Wednesday through next Monday. Housing. Students on East and West Campus residents will...
physiciansweekly.com
Academic Family Medicine Leadership: Racial and Gender Disparities
There should be a corresponding change in the demographics of business leadership as the United States approaches a majority-minority and almost equal male to female population. While family medicine is making strides toward gender and racial parity in its leadership, it is still falling short. Chairs in the Association of...
Comments / 0