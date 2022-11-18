ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

What to know about staying on-campus this Thanksgiving break

Thanksgiving means traveling home for many Duke students, but some Blue Devils will be feasting on their turkey in Durham this week. With break just around the corner, here is how Duke facilities will be operating from Wednesday through next Monday. Housing. Students on East and West Campus residents will...
DURHAM, NC
physiciansweekly.com

Academic Family Medicine Leadership: Racial and Gender Disparities

There should be a corresponding change in the demographics of business leadership as the United States approaches a majority-minority and almost equal male to female population. While family medicine is making strides toward gender and racial parity in its leadership, it is still falling short. Chairs in the Association of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy