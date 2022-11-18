ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian

HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) — Flynn Cameron scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat Abilene Christian 76-65 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders won all three games at the Vegas 4 tournament in Henderson, Nevada and now have won four straight. Abilene Christian lost all three of its tournament games. Cameron...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

CAL POLY 82, IDAHO 71

Percentages: FG .540, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Frank 2-3, Salih 2-4, Jones 1-1, R.Smith 1-2, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 0-1, Moffitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Frank 3, Jones 2, Walker 2, Moffitt, R.Smith). Steals: 2 (Burris, Jones). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

UMASS LOWELL 73, BROWN 62

Percentages: FG .551, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Withers 2-4, Al.Blunt 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Hikim 0-1, O'Connor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly, Withers). Turnovers: 19 (Al.Blunt 4, Hikim 4, Coulibaly 2, Mincey 2, Watkins 2, Withers 2, Brooks, Covington, Morris). Steals:...
LOWELL, MA
SFGate

CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Cards for 7th in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational. Louisville had taken a 30-28...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106

Percentages: FG .461, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-7, Metu 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-2, K.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Fox 4, Sabonis 3, Davis 2, Huerter 2, K.Murray 2,...
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59

Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
MANHATTAN, KS
SFGate

Miami 113, Washington 105

Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, KANSAS CITY 59

Percentages: FG .350, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mitchell 5-8, B.Diallo 1-1, S.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-3, Dimou 1-4, Ngandu 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-2, A.Mukeba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba, Andrews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 4, Mitchell 2, A.Mukeba, B.Diallo,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
COLUMBIA, MO
SFGate

Minnesota 115, Indiana 101

Percentages: FG .610, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
SFGate

APPALACHIAN STATE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 70

Percentages: FG .448, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Pearson). Turnovers: 10 (D.Gregory 3, Pearson 3, Teasett 3, Harcum). Steals: 15 (Boykin 3, Huntley 3, Brown...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
SFGate

Justice scores 17 as Santa Clara knocks off Menlo 64-51

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice's 17 points helped Santa Clara defeat Menlo 64-51 on Wednesday night. Justice had five assists for the Broncos (4-2). Brandin Podziemski added 11 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and had 18 rebounds. Jaden Bediako shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Virginia 62, Campbell 41

CAMPBELL (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.915, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Boone 1-4, Tuelle 1-1, Dahlquist 1-5, Nurenberg 1-4, Staves 0-2, Fuller 0-3, Joseph 0-1, Nuckols 0-1, Hammack Fitzgerald 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Ezumah 4, Fuller 3, Boone 1) Turnovers: 25 (Nunez 6,...
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Ashby scores 22 as Queens downs Lynchburg 107-72

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby's 22 points off of the bench helped Queens to a 107-72 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday night. Ashby added five assists for the Royals (5-1). AJ McKee scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Gavin Rains recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Itemlive.com

St. Mary’s 34, Austin Prep 21

BOSTON — The St. Mary’s Spartans certainly made the most of their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play inside of Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon, cruising to a 34-21 victory over rival Austin Prep. The Spartans were featured in one of the five high school Thanksgiving games at the ballpark, and wasted no time getting the fun started. The post St. Mary’s 34, Austin Prep 21 appeared first on Itemlive.
READING, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy