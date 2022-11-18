Read full article on original website
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
UC Riverside wins 76-65 against Abilene Christian
HENDERSON, Nevada (AP) — Flynn Cameron scored 26 points as UC Riverside beat Abilene Christian 76-65 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders won all three games at the Vegas 4 tournament in Henderson, Nevada and now have won four straight. Abilene Christian lost all three of its tournament games. Cameron...
No. 13 Auburn struggles to score, gets past Northwestern
In a defensive battle, No. 13 Auburn edged Northwestern 43-42 to win the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night in Cancun,
CAL POLY 82, IDAHO 71
Percentages: FG .540, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Frank 2-3, Salih 2-4, Jones 1-1, R.Smith 1-2, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 0-1, Moffitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Frank 3, Jones 2, Walker 2, Moffitt, R.Smith). Steals: 2 (Burris, Jones). Technical Fouls: None.
UMASS LOWELL 73, BROWN 62
Percentages: FG .551, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Withers 2-4, Al.Blunt 1-1, Watkins 1-2, Hikim 0-1, O'Connor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly, Withers). Turnovers: 19 (Al.Blunt 4, Hikim 4, Coulibaly 2, Mincey 2, Watkins 2, Withers 2, Brooks, Covington, Morris). Steals:...
CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Cards for 7th in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational. Louisville had taken a 30-28...
Atlanta 115, Sacramento 106
Percentages: FG .461, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-7, Metu 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Barnes 0-2, K.Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Fox 4, Sabonis 3, Davis 2, Huerter 2, K.Murray 2,...
KANSAS STATE 61, LSU 59
Percentages: FG .434, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hill 2-6, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, K.Williams 0-1, Reed 0-1, Ward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, K.Williams, Reed). Turnovers: 17 (Hill 4, Hayes 3, Reed 3, K.Williams 2, Wilkinson 2, Fountain, Hannibal, Miller).
Miami 113, Washington 105
Percentages: FG .472, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Barton 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Porzingis 2-9, Kuzma 2-13, Goodwin 1-2, Avdija 1-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Avdija 2, Gill 2, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Avdija 4, Kispert 3, Barton 2, Gill 2, Porzingis 2, Gafford). Steals: 7...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, KANSAS CITY 59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mitchell 5-8, B.Diallo 1-1, S.Diallo 1-1, Allen 1-3, Dimou 1-4, Ngandu 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-2, A.Mukeba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba, Andrews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 4, Mitchell 2, A.Mukeba, B.Diallo,...
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
Percentages: FG .610, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Edwards 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Towns 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Prince 0-1, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 4, Anderson 2, Towns 2, Prince, Russell). Turnovers: 23 (Russell 5, Towns 5, Edwards 4,...
APPALACHIAN STATE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 70
Percentages: FG .448, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Pearson). Turnovers: 10 (D.Gregory 3, Pearson 3, Teasett 3, Harcum). Steals: 15 (Boykin 3, Huntley 3, Brown...
Justice scores 17 as Santa Clara knocks off Menlo 64-51
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice's 17 points helped Santa Clara defeat Menlo 64-51 on Wednesday night. Justice had five assists for the Broncos (4-2). Brandin Podziemski added 11 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and had 18 rebounds. Jaden Bediako shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.
Virginia 62, Campbell 41
CAMPBELL (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.915, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Boone 1-4, Tuelle 1-1, Dahlquist 1-5, Nurenberg 1-4, Staves 0-2, Fuller 0-3, Joseph 0-1, Nuckols 0-1, Hammack Fitzgerald 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Ezumah 4, Fuller 3, Boone 1) Turnovers: 25 (Nunez 6,...
Ashby scores 22 as Queens downs Lynchburg 107-72
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby's 22 points off of the bench helped Queens to a 107-72 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday night. Ashby added five assists for the Royals (5-1). AJ McKee scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Gavin Rains recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field.
St. Mary’s 34, Austin Prep 21
BOSTON — The St. Mary’s Spartans certainly made the most of their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play inside of Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon, cruising to a 34-21 victory over rival Austin Prep. The Spartans were featured in one of the five high school Thanksgiving games at the ballpark, and wasted no time getting the fun started. The post St. Mary’s 34, Austin Prep 21 appeared first on Itemlive.
