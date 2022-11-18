BOSTON — The St. Mary’s Spartans certainly made the most of their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play inside of Fenway Park Wednesday afternoon, cruising to a 34-21 victory over rival Austin Prep. The Spartans were featured in one of the five high school Thanksgiving games at the ballpark, and wasted no time getting the fun started. The post St. Mary’s 34, Austin Prep 21 appeared first on Itemlive.

READING, MA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO