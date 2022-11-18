Interserv staying busy during the holidays

Volunteers at InterServ prepare meals for Meals on Wheels in a file photo. File photo | News-Press NOW

Like all nonprofit organizations focusing on those in need, Interserv is already having a busy holiday season. This week, with the help of supporting churches, Interserv gave out hundreds of turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Bridget Supple, executive director of Interserv, said that this is only a small part of what the organization does all year long. She notes that Interserv, along with sister organizations like Community Missions, works with all age groups to provide food, shelter and other types of assistance throughout the year. Supple said that just like the founders of Interserv did in 1909, the organization continues to help immigrants and residents alike.