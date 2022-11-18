Read full article on original website
Maggie Q to star in The Family Plan
Maggie Q has been cast in 'The Family Plan'. The 43-year-old actress has boarded the cast of the action comedy along with Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby and Ciaran Hinds. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are also set to star. The movie tells the story of a suburban father who takes...
Eva Mendes was once fired from a hotdog stand
Eva Mendes was once fired from a hotdog stand. The 48-year-old actress worked as a hotdog vendor before finding fame in Hollywood and revealed that she was dismissed from her position after giving a colleague an "inappropriate gift" during the holiday season. Without revealing exactly what the gift was, she...
Quentin Tarantino bemoans 'Marvel-isation of Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino has slammed the "Marvel-isation of Hollywood". The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director lamented the fact there are "no real movie stars" any more and blamed the fact the "franchise characters" in superhero movies are what become celebrated, not the talent of the actors bringing them to life.
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
