Effective: 2022-11-23 14:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-24 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers and slick roads. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Expect wet roads to become icy this evening. This includes I-90 from Lodge Grass to Sheridan, and US-212 over Lame Deer Divide. Please allow extra time to reach your destination. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bridges and overpasses will be first to turn icy. Travelers should also expect areas of poor visibility.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO