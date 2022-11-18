Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 14:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-24 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers and slick roads. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Expect wet roads to become icy this evening. This includes I-90 from Lodge Grass to Sheridan, and US-212 over Lame Deer Divide. Please allow extra time to reach your destination. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bridges and overpasses will be first to turn icy. Travelers should also expect areas of poor visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 15:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0