Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown.



It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade.



Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3.



Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays, not including some holidays.



Entry and rentals are at a first come, first serve basis.

