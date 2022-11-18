Bridgeport volunteers will distribute care bags for homeless community Friday

A group of Bridgeport volunteers will be giving out care bags Friday for people who are homeless.

Argoldia Knight says she knows what it's like to be without, and she wants to pay it forward by passing out toiletries, food and clothing to people who need them.

It's all part of Diamond Glams First Fall Fest.

"I remember, growing up, we were homeless at one point — and people gave back to us. So, I feel like it's important to give back now. Everybody's been down, so I feel like it's time to rise up, Bridgeport, and let's help," said Knight.

The group is welcoming volunteers, as well as donations of non-perishable food, clothing and toiletries for give-away bags.

The giveaway will be held Friday from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. at Stratford Avenue and Kossuth Street.

Organizers say quantities are limited, so it's first come, first serve.