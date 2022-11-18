X-Division title tournament final set for Impact Over Drive

Trey Miguel will face Black Taurus on Friday's Impact special.

The next Impact X-Division Champion will be crowned at Friday's Over Drive as Trey Miguel and Black Taurus will square off for the first time ever in the championship tournament final.

Taurus advanced on Thursday's show on AXS by virtue of his win over PJ Black. He advanced to the semifinal with his opening round win over Laredo Kid.

Miguel advanced to the final last week with a DQ win over "Speedball" Mike Bailey after first defeating Alan Angels in the opening round. In the Bailey match, Kenny King interfered on purpose by attacking Miguel, costing Bailey the win.

The title was vacated by Frankie Kazarian who cashed it in for a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander on Friday's special.

Several new matches were also announced for the show as King, Bailey, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jason Hotch and Rich Swann will battle in a six-way while Bullet Club's Chris Bey & Ace Austin take on the Motor City Machine Guns.

Here's the current card for Friday's Over Drive, live from Louisville, Kentucky, on Impact Plus and Ultimate Insiders: