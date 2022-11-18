Portland Wrestlecast: Charting the territory in 1979

Al Getz stops by look at the scene in 1979 and talk Vice's recent focus on Portland Wrestling.

The Portland Wrestlecast is back again as I welcome Al Getz from Charting The Territories for a fascinating conversation about the Pacific Northwest in 1979.

We talk Roddy Piper, Buddy Rose, Ed Wiskowski, "Killer" Tim Brooks, Adrian Adonis and other stars who you may not even realize came through the territory like Tully Blanchard, Iceman Parsons, Sal Bellomo, and more.

Plus, we also give our thoughts on the Portland-focused episode of Vice's Tales from the Territories series.

Click Here To Listen