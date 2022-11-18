ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

KCBY

Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

North Bend senior center safe with new lease agreement

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Alluvium steps up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks men's basketball fall to #3 Houston

EUGENE, Ore. — Dana Altman and squad were not shying away from any competition at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday night. In the first half, N'Faly Dante dominated on the glass. He gets the bucket and one to tie it up at 11 for Oregon. Then later in the...
HOUSTON, TX
KCBY

Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary

EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
EUGENE, OR

