KCBY
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
KCBY
North Bend senior center safe with new lease agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
KCBY
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
KCBY
Eugene residents speak out on proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes shared their stories and opinions in the Eugene City Council public hearing Monday evening. It was an in-person public hearing to address a number of topics. But the topic that caused the most...
KCBY
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KCBY
After 2 years in the dark, festive Holiday Lights return to Shore Acres State Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — One of the largest holiday light displays on the Oregon Coast is returning to Oregon’s Adventure Coast – Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston – after a two-year COVID hiatus. Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park is again lighting up the...
KCBY
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
KCBY
Stepson of deadly bus assault victim speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
KCBY
'A Night of Traditional Coos Bay Stories' at Coos History Museum
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum (CHM) will be hosting the final First Tuesday Talk program for 2022, on December 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. This program will be hosted ONLINE ONLY using Zoom webinar format. $. The cost is $5 for non-members; members are free. Join...
KCBY
Day of celebration will kick off Christmas season in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — As families get ready for Thanksgiving, the City of North Bend is getting ready for a kickoff to the Christmas season. During the first weekend in December, Santa and Mrs. Claus are headed to North Bend for the celebration. It starts at 9:00 a.m. on...
KCBY
Saving Grace partners up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host reduced fee adoption event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — From the 1st of December, running through the 8th, Saving Grace is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' a reduced adoption fee event in efforts to find animals their 'furever' home. “Saving Grace is so excited to...
KCBY
Alluvium steps up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
KCBY
Oregon women's basketball hangs on to beat Southern Utah, remains undefeated
EUGENE, Ore. — The women of Oregon were outscored 21-7 in the 4th quarter Monday night, but had a big enough lead to survive a tough battle against Southern Utah with a 66-54 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. The No. 18 Ducks were led by Te-Hina Paopao who had...
KCBY
Ducks men's basketball fall to #3 Houston
EUGENE, Ore. — Dana Altman and squad were not shying away from any competition at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday night. In the first half, N'Faly Dante dominated on the glass. He gets the bucket and one to tie it up at 11 for Oregon. Then later in the...
KCBY
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary
EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
