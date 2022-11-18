ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Aaron Judge gives interesting free agency hint, MLB world reacts

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOFpr_0jFAXwS800

There has been much speculation on where New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge could potentially end up after another disappointing postseason for New York.

Judge offered an interesting tidbit on Thursday that may reveal where he may potentially be heading in free agency this offseason.

In an interview with Yankees writer Bryan Hoch, Judge revealed that winning is ultimately the most important factor that will go into his free agency decision.

“For me, I want to win,” said Judge. “I’ve come pretty close with the Yankees. My ultimate, most important thing is I want to be on a team with a winning culture and a commitment to winning. First and foremost, it’s a winning culture and a winning future.”

It’s unclear whether Judge ultimately views the Yankees organization as one that has a “commitment to winning”, but fans certainly took the chance to interpret his words in many different ways on social media.

While the Yankees have been a pretty constant postseason threat during Judge’s tenure in New York, they haven’t been able to secure a World Series championship since 2009.

At the very least, this is a message to the Yankees organization that they need to surround him with a winning team moving forward if he does indeed re-sign with New York.

This message from Judge comes on the same day that he received the AL MVP award after hitting an American League record 62 home runs last year.

Replacing Judge would be nearly impossible for the Yankees, and it seems like they will need to make some big changes this offseason if they plan on enticing Aaron Judge to re-sign.

[ Bryan Hoch on Twitter]

The post Aaron Judge gives interesting free agency hint, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 20

Thomas Winters
5d ago

I understand you want to win. but you are horrible batting against the better pitchers when it comes to the post season. I love my Yankees but I would not sign you to a new deal. no way. I will use the money for some pitchers. pitchers win championships not hitting.

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news

The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news

Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense looked inept on Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the rival New England Patriots. Wilson completed nine of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards. He was sacked four times. He denied letting his defense down in the postgame presser. After the game, Wilson reportedly unnerved Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along

MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge. SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on. Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Comeback

The Comeback

10K+
Followers
285
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy