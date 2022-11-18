ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

State Attorney General overrules outdated interracial marriage decisions

Editor’s Note: Updated Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. to include statement from Montgomery County branch of the NAACP. Antiquated decisions that prohibited interracial marriage and allowed “separate, but equal” facilities are finally off the books in Maryland, after Attorney General Brian Frosh overruled them Monday. Frosh issued...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County

Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday, late-week trash collection schedules to ‘slide’

TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and testing sites, will be closed on Thursday, November 24. Additionally, Towson Loop service and CountyRide van service will not operate and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
BALTIMORE, MD

