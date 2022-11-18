Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff
Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
foxbaltimore.com
State offers to help staff Mayor's Christmas Parade after event is put in doubt
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan's office has offered to help staff the Mayor's Christmas Parade after the city indicated it couldn't provide enough security for the annual event. "The state stands ready to assist," Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said Wednesday. City officials told the Hampden parade's...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Columbia Association CEO denied request to challenge her evaluation as board maintains silence
The elected directors of the Columbia Association in Howard County have determined that the organization’s CEO has no right to appeal an annual evaluation that she says contains wildly conflicting accounts of her performance and has no actionable steps for improvement – and may be a document they are using to oust her.
bethesdamagazine.com
State Attorney General overrules outdated interracial marriage decisions
Editor’s Note: Updated Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. to include statement from Montgomery County branch of the NAACP. Antiquated decisions that prohibited interracial marriage and allowed “separate, but equal” facilities are finally off the books in Maryland, after Attorney General Brian Frosh overruled them Monday. Frosh issued...
foxbaltimore.com
Johnny Olszewski names Col. Dennis Delp as interim Baltimore County police chief
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has named an interim chief of police after he decided not to renew Police Chief Melissa Hyatt's contract. Col. Dennis Delp will become the interim chief on Dec. 6. Other appointments include:. Sameer Sidh has been named Baltimore County deputy...
foxbaltimore.com
'Tragic milestone:' Hogan renews call for tougher sentences as city hits 300 homicides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his calls to pass legislation Tuesday that would institute tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders as Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide this week. "It's a kind of a tragic milestone, but it doesn't come as any surprise, we've gone over 300,...
foxbaltimore.com
Community leaders call Baltimore City Council pension changes, 'unbridled, brazen greed'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours before Baltimore City Council is set to vote on a bill shrinking the amount of time council members need to serve in order to earn a pension, community leaders in the city rallied against the plan. Baltimore City Council set in motion a plan to...
Nottingham MD
Olszewski names interim Baltimore County Chief of Police, other key leadership positions
TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday made the following personnel announcements:. Sameer Sidh has been named Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer for Economic Development and Infrastructure. Colonel Dennis J. Delp has been named Baltimore County’s Interim Chief of Police, effective December 6. Dori Henry has...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council approves bill to lessen pension eligibility requirements
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council voted to approve a bill that enables certain city officials to be eligible for a pension after eight years of service rather than 12. The bill -- which passed eight to five with two members abstaining -- was spurred by the passage...
foxbaltimore.com
'I was shocked:' Baltimore County resident racks up nearly $3,000 E-ZPass bill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County man said there’s nothing easy about the nearly $3,000 E-ZPass bill he recently received. “How am I going to pay that in a month?” questioned Robert Loudermilk, “And right before Christmas?”. The bill was so big, it was even delivered...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County
Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday, late-week trash collection schedules to ‘slide’
TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and testing sites, will be closed on Thursday, November 24. Additionally, Towson Loop service and CountyRide van service will not operate and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Frederick School Board postpones vote to merge schools
In Frederick County the community will get more time to weigh in on plans to merge two schools. The school board was expected to vote Monday but decided to hold off. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts tells us why.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state parks superintendent out amid rape cases, questions about workplace culture
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's state parks superintendent is no longer with the Department of Natural Resources after the arrest of a park manager on rape charges brought scrutiny to the agency's workplace culture. Gregg Bortz, a spokesman for DNR, confirmed that Superintendent Nita Settina is no longer employed with...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
