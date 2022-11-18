ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Student Champion Course

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Put a gate around a school to make it safe from violence. Sometimes, though the violence comes from within. In Madera Unified, a new program is designed to notice and unlock the place where kids hide that fear and anger. It's called the Student Champion...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Over 1,000 free meals offered to Madera Unified students, families

Over 1,000 free meals were handed out to Madera Unified students and family members on Wednesday. According to the district, it was a packed house as members of the community gathered at Madera South High School to enjoy a free meal provided by local community members and businesses. During the...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Catholic Charites provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Catholic Charites of the Diocese of Fresno provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need Wednesday morning in Fresno. The charity organization provided turkeys and holiday meal boxes to an expected 1,500 families on November 23rd. These meals not only provide nourishment, but also the opportunity...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man using a walker robbed Fresno bank, didn't get far before arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 68-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a bank for $200 in Downtown Fresno, according to police. The Fresno Police Department says the man walked into the downtown Wells Fargo Bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed the man...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for felony hit and run, robbery in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a robbery in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to the Chase Bank on Mooney Blvd and Whitendale Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect forcefully grabbed a customer’s...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Daily Most Wanted Update: Adam Vang Arrested

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: Adam Vang was arrested in Kings County. Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Adam Vang. Adam Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Vang is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Reindeer visiting Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time only

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced on Monday the addition of two new animals that are visiting for a limited time. According to the Zoo, two reindeer have made their way to the Chaffee Zoo and can be found right next to the Reptile House. “Reindeer...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed following collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy