KMPH.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Student Champion Course
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Put a gate around a school to make it safe from violence. Sometimes, though the violence comes from within. In Madera Unified, a new program is designed to notice and unlock the place where kids hide that fear and anger. It's called the Student Champion...
KMPH.com
Over 1,000 free meals offered to Madera Unified students, families
Over 1,000 free meals were handed out to Madera Unified students and family members on Wednesday. According to the district, it was a packed house as members of the community gathered at Madera South High School to enjoy a free meal provided by local community members and businesses. During the...
KMPH.com
Catholic Charites provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Catholic Charites of the Diocese of Fresno provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need Wednesday morning in Fresno. The charity organization provided turkeys and holiday meal boxes to an expected 1,500 families on November 23rd. These meals not only provide nourishment, but also the opportunity...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
KMPH.com
Merced woman reaches out over pink slip dispute, accuses credit union of wrongdoing
MERCED, Calif. — "I still kept calling the bank repeatedly and I was greeted with. If you continue calling the bank, you're not going to get any further. Call after call after call I was hung up on. I was put on hold. I was disrespected," said Christina Nadeau, from Merced.
KMPH.com
Pink slip dispute problem resolved in less than 24 hours after FOX26 report
MERCED, Calif. — Nadeau reached out to FOX26 News for help over a pink slip dispute that, she says, she has been dealing with for months on Tuesday. She accused Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union of not giving her, her pink slip after she made her last car payment with them.
KMPH.com
Lost parrot reunited with owner after social post, but that's not the catch of the story
FOWLER, Calif. — A lost parrot is now back home with its owner after an animal search and rescue team, Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, caught the macaw in someone's backyard. Before the capture, the founder of the non-profit said the following:. "I'm just really hoping to find the...
KMPH.com
Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
KMPH.com
Man using a walker robbed Fresno bank, didn't get far before arrest
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 68-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a bank for $200 in Downtown Fresno, according to police. The Fresno Police Department says the man walked into the downtown Wells Fargo Bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed the man...
KMPH.com
Suspects wanted after $3,000 worth of power tools stolen in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects are now wanted after police say they stole $3,000 worth of power tools in Madera. If you have any information about this incident, or the suspects pictured, you can contact the Madera Police Department at 675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. As always,...
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for felony hit and run, robbery in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a robbery in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to the Chase Bank on Mooney Blvd and Whitendale Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect forcefully grabbed a customer’s...
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
KMPH.com
Daily Most Wanted Update: Adam Vang Arrested
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: Adam Vang was arrested in Kings County. Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Adam Vang. Adam Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Vang is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If...
KMPH.com
Reindeer visiting Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time only
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced on Monday the addition of two new animals that are visiting for a limited time. According to the Zoo, two reindeer have made their way to the Chaffee Zoo and can be found right next to the Reptile House. “Reindeer...
KMPH.com
SUV ends in canal due to crash on Hwy 41, 2 hospitalized, 1 dead in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a big rig in Kings County Wednesday evening. CHP responded to the scene on Highway 41 and Quail Ave. When they arrived, a white SUV was found fully submerged in a nearby canal full of water.
KMPH.com
Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist
TULARE, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department arrested Manuel Gomez, 34, on Tuesday while also locating his runaway truck. Detectives say Gomez’s white Chevy pickup was caught on...
KMPH.com
Woman killed following collision in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
