Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
fox5atlanta.com
Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Man shot outside recording studio owned by T.I., police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot overnight outside a recording studio overnight, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police said the shooting occurred at 588 Trabert Avenue NW outside of Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Clayton County deputies arrest 2 accused murderers at top of their ‘Most Wanted List’
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office captured on Tuesday the two men at No. 1 and No. 2 on the department’s most wanted list. The fugitive team, with help from DeKalb police, arrested Ikuko Thurman and Luciano Jenkins. Both men were wanted for murders.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother driving for Lyft killed by suspect prior to shootout with police at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police, investigators say. No...
Family identifies 23-year-old man killed in double murder in Midtown
ATLANTA — Family members have identified one of two victims in a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend as a 23-year-old man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on at the Spectrum on Spring Apartments on Spring...
UPDATE: Police locate 11, 13-year-old sisters who vanished earlier this week
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The two sisters have been found, according to DeKalb County Police. No further details were provided. DeKalb County police are searching for two young sisters they say were last seen two days ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta investigators search for person of interest with connection to October homicide
ATLANTA - Have you seen the man in this video? Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said he might be a person of interested in a homicide that took place on North Highland Avenue back in October. On Oct. 27 just after 11 p.m., officers found another...
1 person shot, killed at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a southeast Atlanta gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News has learned that police responded to the...
Man who fatally shot DeKalb nightclub security guard, injured another arrested, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after two security guards were shot at a DeKalb County nightclub, deputies say the shooter is in custody. Erik McKenzie, 30, was shot and killed on October 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. Another security guard was shot and injured, but survived.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Witnesses describe shots fired during DeKalb County police shooting
A woman describes the moment shots started flying at a Stonecrest gas station. Officials are now investigating a police shooting at the scene.
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, suspect charged with murder
ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said. Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows Duluth police smashing glass to wake passed out driver
The Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters said the driver was passed out in a vehicle with the music blasting. They tried knocking on the window to wake him first.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police say tactics in fight against rising gang activity are working
ATLANTA - Atlanta police note gang activity is on the rise with more than 50,000 documented gang members statewide. However, police say the department’s heightened, multi-agency approach not only matches that increase but also outpaces it. This past summer was a busy one for law enforcement from Atlanta police...
Comments / 0