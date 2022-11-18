ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’

Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Carey Mulligan hopes She Said will continue MeToo momentum

Carey Mulligan hopes 'She Said' will continue the momentum of the MeToo movement. The 37-year-old actress stars in the new drama movie - which explores the downfall of Harvey Weinstein - and Carey hopes that the Maria Schrader-directed film will help to shine a light on the issue. She said:...
Charli D'Amelio hails her 'new best friend' after winning Dancing With The Stars

Charli D'Amelio hails her 'new best friend' after winning Dancing With The Stars. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio admitted to being overwhelmed after winning the Mirrorball Trophy. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional...
Kanye West ‘could lose full custody of his four children with Kim Kardashian’

Kanye West is being warned he could lose full custody of his four children with Kim Kardashian. Legal experts say a judge could rule against the rapper having access to the kids he shares with his ex-wife after he chose not to turn up to his scheduled deposition on November 16.
Kelsey Grammer teases the Frasier reboot

Kelsey Grammer has promised that some familiar faces will return for the 'Frasier' reboot. The 67-year-old actor played Frasier Crane in the hit sitcom - which ran for 11 seasons, between 1993 and 2004 - and Kelsey has now teased some details of the long-awaited reboot. He told E! News:...
Mickey Kuhn Dies: ‘Gone With the Wind’ Child Actor Was 90

Former child actor Mickey Kuhn, best known for starring in the 1939 film Gone with the Wind, has died. He was 90. According to his wife, Barbara (via The Hollywood Reporter), Kuhn passed away in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, on Sunday, November 20. He was in good health until recently, she said.
NAPLES, FL

