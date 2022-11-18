Read full article on original website
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
veronews.com
Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates 120 Years of Inspiring Good
Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates 120 Years of Inspiring Good. Vero Beach, Fla. (November 15, 2022) — Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) is celebrating 120 years of devoted service to children and families. Founded November 17, 1902, CHS was established as a child welfare society focused on placing children in safe, loving healthy homes.
veronews.com
United Way Citrus Sale Coming Soon
Ship local citrus to friends and family while supporting local services. Vero Beach, November 22, 2022 – It’s that time of year again; local citrus growers and packers donate famous Indian River citrus to benefit the community-wide work of United Way of Indian River County. The annual holiday...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until Jan. 1, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays,...
veronews.com
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre for Kids presents the family classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. (Vero Beach, FL) Riverside Theatre for Kids presents a live performance of the classic television musical, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with performances December 2 & 3, 2022 on the Stark Stage. Based on the animated television special...
veronews.com
Major Group Art Show Opens Season At Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care
Major Group Art Show Opens Season at Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care. Twenty-seven of Vero’s best-known artists will gather Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Care for the public opening of a month-long group exhibition. The show, organized by a local group of art enthusiasts called Friends of Contemporary Art, is entitled “Viva FOCA!”
veronews.com
‘We Gather Together’ Kicks off Holidays in Vero Beach Nov. 27
Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents concert of Thanksgiving, Christmas. (VERO BEACH, FL) November 11, 2022 – If turkey leftovers are in the fridge, and the holly is being hauled out, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra has the perfect concert for you! We Gather Together combines the music of both Thanksgiving and Christmas for a festive kickoff of the holiday season. On Sunday afternoon, November 27th, the orchestra will be joined by Grammy Award-winning pianist, Jeffrey Biegel for a 3:00 PM concert at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach, 32960. The New York City resident will be featured during the World Premiere of Christopher Marshall’s Thanksgiving Variations, based on the popular hymn, “We Gather Together.” Images of falling snow and a Christmas play with Snoopy and the gang come to mind during the enchanting Peanuts Concerto, based on the music of Charlie Brown composer, Vince Guaraldi. Beloved from the Peanuts specials, the new arrangement of the upbeat Guaraldi classic is a three-movement work for piano and orchestra. We Gather Together will also feature works by the quintessential American composer, Aaron Copland, including “Simple Gifts” from his famous ballet score, Appalachian Spring. The 1848 Shaker tune “Simple Gifts” was made famous by Copland and has come to symbolize simplicity, joy and freedom. The $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. For more information about We Gather Together, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
veronews.com
In Memory: Nov. 22
Mac, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 1st at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. Mac was an outstanding entrepreneur achieving success in many of his business endeavors. One of his highest achievements was being appointed Secretary of Finance for the State of Kentucky. He was a founding member of the Jaycees; as well as, an active member in the Kiwanis Club in Sturgis, Kentucky. Mac served in the Air Force with duty in Turkey and California. He was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High in Owensboro, Kentucky and attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington. One of Mac’s greatest joys was taking his family on trips to the many places he visited.
veronews.com
Historical Markers Installed
Vero Beach, FL…. The Indian River County Historical Society historic marker program, in cooperation with Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department, has installed three new historic markers. The markers recognize significant historic sites in the county. On State Route 510, Two Dollar Bluff, prominently featured on the U.S....
veronews.com
IRC Commissioners choose interim administrator
The Board of Indian River County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Deputy County Administrator Mike Zito to serve as interim county administrator, according to officials. Zito’s new role was effective immediately as the board conducts a nationwide search to fill the administrator role. County Administrator Jason Brown announced in late...
veronews.com
PR-LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary with Grammy Award- Winning Singer Judy Collins… Accompanied by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra
LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary with Grammy Award- Winning Singer Judy Collins… Accompanied by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra. According to Rusty Young of Music Works, Inc., the Concert Promoter and one of the Producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach, “We are kicking off our anniversary year with the same performer we began our series with 10 years ago. Yes…it is symbolic, but more importantly, we expect the concert to be one of the highlights of our tenth season.” The iconic singer Judy Collins will kick off the 10th Anniversary year slate of concerts on Thursday evening, January 19 at 7 p.m. at The Emerson Center.
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
luxury-houses.net
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million
1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
WPBF News 25
11-year-old girl grabbed by unknown man while walking home from Jupiter elementary school
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities in Jupiter are investigating after an elementary school student was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the sidewalk along...
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need.
More customers of Fort Pierce electric company call Contact 5 with complaints
After Contact 5 aired a story containing allegations against a Fort Pierce electric company, more customers came forward to Contact 5 with similar complaints.
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Nov. 21
Gary Edwin Baker, 35, of the 2600 block of 19th Place, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): two counts of felony fleeing and eluding, two counts of no motorcycle endorsement, three counts of driving with license suspended/revoked/canceled, possession of a firearm/ammunition/electric devices by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
