Much of Georgia under freeze warning Friday morning
ATLANTA — A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the state of Georgia, including parts of metro Atlanta, until 8 a.m. on Friday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said temperatures will drop off overnight and reach down to the 20s.
Temperatures will rise on Friday morning, but another cold front will move in during the afternoon.
Nitz says the lowest temperature we’ve seen in recent weeks is 33°, but temperatures will drop below that tonight.
Things to Know:
- Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday.
- Temperatures will be colder across metro Atlanta than we’ve seen in recent weeks.
- Bring your plants and pets inside.
