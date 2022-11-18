ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La. Tech softball gets verbal commitment from North DeSoto’s Laney Johnson

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 5 days ago

North DeSoto All-State pitcher Laney Johnson has committed to Louisiana Tech softball.

The 6-foot Johnson pitched the Lady Griffins to a second consecutive LHSAA Class 4A state title this past spring, finishing with a 23-4 record. The junior had a 2.70 ERA and hit .438 with six home runs earning LSWA All-State honors.

“I felt like Tech was the best fit for me,” Johnson said. “I’ve gotten to know the coaches and I really like them, the school and the facilities. Plus, it’s close to home.”

Also offered by 2022 Women’s College World Series participant Oregon State, Johnson said the facilities at Tech are second to none. She visited Oregon and also Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe.

“I am 100% committed to Louisiana Tech,” said Johnson, who carries a 4.69 GPA and plans to eventually become a pharmacist.

Two of Johnson’s senior teammates, Aly Delafield and Cameron Curtis, recently signed with Northwestern State. Former Airline standouts Jina Baffuto, Caroline Easom and Paris Endris are already on the Lady Techsters’ roster.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: La. Tech softball gets verbal commitment from North DeSoto’s Laney Johnson

