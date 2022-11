INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was jailed Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen Chevy Impala, officials said. “Further investigation determined that when the vehicle was stolen, the owner was nearly run over by the vehicle as (the suspect) fled,” Indian River County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate criminals putting our community in danger. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will continue to use all resources possible to aggressively track down and arrest criminals.”

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO