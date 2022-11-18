Read full article on original website
Related
Family says Freehold Regional School District won’t allow son’s PTSD service dog in class
Justin Forman, 17, says that Freehold Regional School District won’t allow him to bring his service dog into the school.
News 12
Students slime Greenwich teachers after donating 4,000 pounds of food to nonprofit
Children at North Mianus Elementary School got to slime their teachers today as a reward for reaching their goal of donating food to a nonprofit. The school met their goal of donating over 4,000 pounds of food to the nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor. The children were rewarded with an opportunity...
Comments / 0