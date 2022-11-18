Miller and Veterans Memorial versus the Valley in Area Playoffs

Nine high school football teams from the Coastal Bend are playing Friday night, and two of those are Corpus Christi ISD squads.

The UIL 5A-D1 Veterans Memorial Eagles (9-2) will battle Edinburg Vela (10-1) at Buc Stadium. Both teams are physical and fast.

Vela's offense starts with a big line, two tight ends and two running backs. The Eagle's defense has proved this season they can slow down teams, now they just have to perform in playoffs.

"You know I think we've played some pretty physical ball clubs whether it's El Campo or Miller or Canyon week one," said Ben Bitner, Veterans Memorial football head coach. "I think we've played physical ball clubs and our guys have had to step up and play, so hopefully that pays off."

The game on Friday at Buc Stadium with Edinburg Vela and CC Veterans Memorial starts at 7 :30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the Corpus Christi ISD Sports Network [ccisdsportsnetwork.com] . This game will also be on radio on the KBSO 94.7FM network. This game will also be on Rio Sports Live/NFHS for a subscription of 11.99 monthly.

Over at Cabaniss Stadium, the Miller Bucs (10-1) and undefeated Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo North (11-0) meet up Friday. The Raiders are very physical and love to run the ball with junior halfback Jason Montes.

Miller's defense learned a lot back when they hosted El Campo's five-star running back Rueben Owens. He is one of the best senior backs in the country, and Miller will look to do the same Friday night.

"We're going to have to come out and play physical to match their physicality and see if we can't use our speed in order to neutralize the game," said Justen Evans, Miller football head coach.

Last year the Bucs lost in the second round, and this year they played a tougher non-district schedule to get them ready.

"It prepares us with the mindset that we got to stop the run all week," said Kayden Moreno, Miller senior receiver and strong safety. "We have to fill every gap and go man across the board."

PSJA North and CC Miller kickoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cabaniss. The game will be livestreamed on the Corpus Christi ISD Sports Network [ccisdsportsnetwork.com] . This game will also be on Rio Sports Live/NFHS for a subscription of 11.99 monthly.