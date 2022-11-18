Read full article on original website
Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high
A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
KTSA
CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking
Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
Nurse practitioners seek to make permanent the power to prescribe drugs
Kentucky law requires advanced practice registered nurses to have a collaborative agreement with a medical doctor to prescribe controlled substances. It’s a requirement that they have worked for years to eliminate. In her final story for the Louisville Courier Journal, Sarah Ladd tells the story of Donna Isfort, an...
ems1.com
Experts want buprenorphine to be administered for drug overdoses on-scene
WASHINGTON — As the number of opioid overdose deaths continues to surge across the United States, some experts stress the urgency of providing the addiction treatment medication buprenorphine to drug users as soon as possible, on the scene of an overdose. Not only does buprenorphine help people with an...
How to Save 60,000 Lives From Lung Cancer Each Year
Lung cancer kills nearly 350 people every day in the United States, making it the leading cause of cancer deaths. But increasing lung cancer screenings could change that. To that end, over 50 cancer organizations have endorsed an initiative to increase lung cancer screenings. Specifically, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center...
labpulse.com
Juno Diagnostics launches noninvasive prenatal screening test
Juno Diagnostics on Thursday announced the launch of Juno Hazel, a noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that screens for chromosomal aberrations, including trisomies 21, 18, and 13, and provides reporting on additional clinical content. The Juno Hazel test leverages a sample collection kit to enable the immediate generation of blood...
targetedonc.com
The Road to Overcoming Disparities in Thyroid Cancer Care
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Megan R. Haymart, MD, provided a recap of a symposium at the American Thyroid 2022 Annual Meeting and discussed disparities in thyroid cancer care, as well as potential solutions. Research has shown that patients with thyroid cancer receive different care based on race/ethnicity, gender,...
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
ajmc.com
Contributor: How Pharmacists and Providers Can Improve Patient Care
Pharmacists and pharmacies can be doing more to help with medication management for their patients. The World Health Organization says that adherence to medications is the most important aspect of managing a chronic illness. If we can get patients to properly manage their medications, we can increase the quality of their health and, in some cases, even get them off of medications.
docwirenews.com
State Insurance Mandates for In Vitro Fertilization Do Not Improve Health Disparities
Racial and ethnic disparities exist in in vitro fertilization use and treatment outcomes in the US regardless of state health insurance mandates, according to a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Racial and ethnic disparities in utilization and clinical outcomes following fertility care with in vitro...
Dr. Charlene Brown shares dental health tips
Dr. Charlene R. Brown is the owner of Brookhaven Dental Group, a boutique dental practice north of Atlanta, that specializes in comprehensive dental care. Please describe how you made the decision to work in the health field as a career choice?. The earlier years of my professional career are marked...
CVS Now Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe COVID Antiviral Treatments
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
macaronikid.com
Dental Hygiene How-To from Atlantic Pediatric Dentistry
Let me paint a picture for you. A parent with their children in tow heads to their local grocery store or pharmacy to pick up some necessity items like toothpaste and floss. Once in the store, they head over to the dental hygiene aisle and the parent is stunned by the tidal wave of tooth paraphernalia that fills the shelves. Which paste is best? Do I want mouthwash and what type? Should the toothbrush be manual or battery operated? The options are endless and often confusing.
hcplive.com
Place of Telemedicine in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Why don’t we move to segment 2? Disease management and factors guiding treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. Birgit, you alluded to some thoughts with regard to treatments as we’re discussing the general clinical burden of ADHD. How are you and most clinicians using telemedicine to manage ADHD in your practice? Are there any differences in private practice vs academic hospital settings? What do you think?
ajmc.com
Virtual Assistants in Teledermatology May Improve Quality of Life for Patients With Psoriasis
A prospective study found that patients and providers saw benefits while using a virtual assistant integrated into a teledermatology program. Integrating a virtual assistant program into teledermatology for patients with psoriasis improved quality of life (QOL) and showed good usability, according to results of a yearlong prospective study. The findings, published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, are in line with prior research suggesting virtual assistants can elevate teledermatology.
MedicalXpress
Pregnant trauma patients with certain injury patterns should be screened for intimate partner violence
Pregnant trauma patients with certain injury patterns—including multiple injuries, injuries to the head, face, neck, and scalp, and multiple contusions—should be screened for intimate partner violence (IPV), according to study results published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS). The study, "Intimate Partner Violence in...
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia. “If you did not have a colonoscopy, I would still recommend that you do it in a conventional way and get that IV sedation. But if you are an adventurer as I am, I would highly recommend that you do a colonoscopy the same way I did without anesthesia. I heard there might be only one patient out of 1,000 who is doing colonoscopy without anesthesia as I did. So in a way, that’s some kind of crazy record, and I will tell that one day to my grandchildren. I am already bragging about that. God bless, and remember that we never have enough time and love and do a colonoscopy sooner than I did.”
