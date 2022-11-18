SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people will take the streets of downtown Springfield to participate in the 28th annual Turkey Trot. It’s a Springfield family tradition. The Turkey Trot will kick off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Morning. More than 6000 people are expected to participate in this year’s run. The race raises money for the Developmental Center of the Ozarks in Springfield and the Springfield Greene County Park Board Youth Recreational Scholarship Fund. The event also serves as one of the biggest food drives for Ozarks Food Harvest. The race will take place downtown, and some roads will be closed to traffic while runners are on the course.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO