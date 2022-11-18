ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target. Life is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Develop these personal safety shopping habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) It’s expected to be a record breaking year for Black Friday shoppers. It’s estimated 114 million people will be out and about finding the best deals. Thieves will be there too. They hope to pull a fast one on you. Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Two Found Dead In Taney County

(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Black Friday Humane Society

Former high school coach charged with new sex crimes involving student Hickory County student; previously accused of similar crimes in Iron County. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances to watch for the holiday weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a dry and chilly Thanksgiving Eve across the...
KYTV

28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people will take the streets of downtown Springfield to participate in the 28th annual Turkey Trot. It’s a Springfield family tradition. The Turkey Trot will kick off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Morning. More than 6000 people are expected to participate in this year’s run. The race raises money for the Developmental Center of the Ozarks in Springfield and the Springfield Greene County Park Board Youth Recreational Scholarship Fund. The event also serves as one of the biggest food drives for Ozarks Food Harvest. The race will take place downtown, and some roads will be closed to traffic while runners are on the course.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: 25 Days of Christmas with Jade Tank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a little girl or boy you’re shopping for this holiday season? Jade Tank has a variety of gifts ranging from toys to blankets and designer brand clothing! Check out their collections by visiting their website: https://shopjadetank.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

VFW Post 3404 hosts “Veterans Stand Down” event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event. Veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, and food pantries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for fall. Roll out the crescent sheet. Cover the bottom half of the sheet with pumpkin pie filling and fold the uncovered half over the covered half, completely covering all pumpkin pie filling. Cut the sheet into 1/2-inch wide strips. Twist each strip to create a bit of a spiral effect and the. Place onto a lined sheet tray. Repeat with all other strips. Combine sugar and 2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle twisted strips with sugar mixture. Bake in a 400-degree oven until golden brown. Combine whipped cream with the remaining spice. Serve strips warm or room temperature with whipped cream for dipping.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Live, Life, Well: Men are suffering in silence. The way you can help.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Canadian study shows half of the men surveyed score in the category of major depression. It says simply; more men are suffering in silence than you think. In this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the issue of men’s mental health. Clinical Psychologist Doctor...
KYTV

Phelps Grove Park to be home to Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board’s first-ever musical playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Todd Young loves to bring his six-year-old grandson Max Johnson to the playground at Phelps Grove Park. “He loves the parks,” Todd said. “And it’s so much fun to see him make friends so quickly and enjoy it with all the kids at the park. Anybody can come to the park regardless of their financial situation and have a great time.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO

