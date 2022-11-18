Read full article on original website
KYTV
On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target. Life is...
KYTV
Burglaries historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an excellent time to secure your home as many pack up for holiday travel. Springfield police say burglaries tend to climb this time of year, and local security businesses are seeing an uptick in services,. “A lot of people are wanting to feel safer...
KYTV
On Your Side: Develop these personal safety shopping habits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) It’s expected to be a record breaking year for Black Friday shoppers. It’s estimated 114 million people will be out and about finding the best deals. Thieves will be there too. They hope to pull a fast one on you. Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts...
KYTV
SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
KYTV
Springfield-Branson National Airport preparing for busy holiday week of travel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are preparing for a busy week of travel. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 48,000 flights across the country on Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Airport officials remind you of a few things to make your travel smooth. Most important, give yourself plenty...
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
KYTV
Black Friday Humane Society
Former high school coach charged with new sex crimes involving student Hickory County student; previously accused of similar crimes in Iron County. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances to watch for the holiday weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a dry and chilly Thanksgiving Eve across the...
KYTV
Springfield VFW Post 3404 hosts pre-Thanksgiving event for at-risk veterans and homeless population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thanksgiving Eve several local groups offered food and supplies to the homeless and at-risk veterans at a VFW Post on Springfield’s north side in an event some described as life-changing. Organized and hosted by VFW Post 3404 and the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri,...
KYTV
28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people will take the streets of downtown Springfield to participate in the 28th annual Turkey Trot. It’s a Springfield family tradition. The Turkey Trot will kick off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Morning. More than 6000 people are expected to participate in this year’s run. The race raises money for the Developmental Center of the Ozarks in Springfield and the Springfield Greene County Park Board Youth Recreational Scholarship Fund. The event also serves as one of the biggest food drives for Ozarks Food Harvest. The race will take place downtown, and some roads will be closed to traffic while runners are on the course.
KYTV
$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: 25 Days of Christmas with Jade Tank
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a little girl or boy you’re shopping for this holiday season? Jade Tank has a variety of gifts ranging from toys to blankets and designer brand clothing! Check out their collections by visiting their website: https://shopjadetank.com.
KYTV
VFW Post 3404 hosts “Veterans Stand Down” event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event. Veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, and food pantries.
KYTV
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for fall. Roll out the crescent sheet. Cover the bottom half of the sheet with pumpkin pie filling and fold the uncovered half over the covered half, completely covering all pumpkin pie filling. Cut the sheet into 1/2-inch wide strips. Twist each strip to create a bit of a spiral effect and the. Place onto a lined sheet tray. Repeat with all other strips. Combine sugar and 2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle twisted strips with sugar mixture. Bake in a 400-degree oven until golden brown. Combine whipped cream with the remaining spice. Serve strips warm or room temperature with whipped cream for dipping.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
KYTV
Live, Life, Well: Men are suffering in silence. The way you can help.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Canadian study shows half of the men surveyed score in the category of major depression. It says simply; more men are suffering in silence than you think. In this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the issue of men’s mental health. Clinical Psychologist Doctor...
KYTV
Phelps Grove Park to be home to Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board’s first-ever musical playground
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Todd Young loves to bring his six-year-old grandson Max Johnson to the playground at Phelps Grove Park. “He loves the parks,” Todd said. “And it’s so much fun to see him make friends so quickly and enjoy it with all the kids at the park. Anybody can come to the park regardless of their financial situation and have a great time.”
KYTV
Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac McCartney passes away at age 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney passed away over the weekend at the age of 99. McCartney served on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993 and served as mayor from 1993 to 1995. Current Springfield Mayor Ken McClure shared a statement about the...
