Lake Charles, LA

ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is all about sharing what you’re thankful for during the holiday season. So, we went down to Cypress Cove Elementary in Sulphur to see just what they’re giving thanks for this year. “Thanksgiving is whenever you spend time with your family and friends.”
SULPHUR, LA
Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
DEQUINCY, LA
CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
FlightAware Misery Map track flights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Iota house fire

Iota house fire
IOTA, LA
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2022. Michael Alan Tingler, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors. Scott Calvin Bombard,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Oberlin mayor-elect prepares to tackle town’s financial struggles

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Financial trouble in Oberlin - an audit of the town released this week includes sixteen pages of deficiencies, ranging from delinquent bills to inaccurate records of deposits made by water customers. The latest audit of Oberlin’s finances shows the issues incoming mayor Larry Alexander will inherit...
OBERLIN, LA
Audit shows inaccuracies, ‘material weaknesses’ in Oberlin’s financial records

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - An independent auditor combed through the town of Oberlin’s financial records and found a multitude of “material weaknesses” and “significant deficiencies.”. The 16-page list includes issues like an inadequate segregation of administrative and financial duties, delinquent tax payments, and inaccurate accounting records.
OBERLIN, LA
CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend. Stephany Fong, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m., CPSO said. Fong went to work...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

