KPLC TV
ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
KPLC TV
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is all about sharing what you’re thankful for during the holiday season. So, we went down to Cypress Cove Elementary in Sulphur to see just what they’re giving thanks for this year. “Thanksgiving is whenever you spend time with your family and friends.”
KPLC TV
Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
KPLC TV
Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
KPLC TV
CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jury hosting ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ free event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is decking the halls in preparation for the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration, a free event that is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse. A wide range of Christmas characters...
KPLC TV
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
KPLC TV
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
KPLC TV
Iota house fire
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2022. Michael Alan Tingler, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors. Scott Calvin Bombard,...
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
KPLC TV
Longtime Calcasieu music educators receive first Distinguished Legacy Awards
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) has awarded its first Distinguished Legacy Awards to two McNeese State University graduates who have each devoted over 50 years to the music education field. LMEA says the new award seeks to recognize a lifetime of achievement and distinguished...
KPLC TV
Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
KPLC TV
Oberlin mayor-elect prepares to tackle town’s financial struggles
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Financial trouble in Oberlin - an audit of the town released this week includes sixteen pages of deficiencies, ranging from delinquent bills to inaccurate records of deposits made by water customers. The latest audit of Oberlin’s finances shows the issues incoming mayor Larry Alexander will inherit...
KPLC TV
Grandmother who lost grandson in drunk driving crash does her part to keep the roads safe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The message this season as the holidays approach, celebrate responsibly. It’s a plea from many like Barbara Dartez, who’s grandson died after being hit by a drunk driver. Dartez said she relives the death of her grandson monthly as she lectures a room...
KPLC TV
Audit shows inaccuracies, ‘material weaknesses’ in Oberlin’s financial records
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - An independent auditor combed through the town of Oberlin’s financial records and found a multitude of “material weaknesses” and “significant deficiencies.”. The 16-page list includes issues like an inadequate segregation of administrative and financial duties, delinquent tax payments, and inaccurate accounting records.
KPLC TV
CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend. Stephany Fong, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m., CPSO said. Fong went to work...
