ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

St. Joseph’s/Candler Telfair Pavilion lights 2022 holiday tree

By Tina Tyus-Shaw
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Breast cancer survivors, patient navigators, supporters, and family came to watch the holiday tree light up at Telfair Pavilion.

This moment celebrates hope and fundraising. A special tribute was given to survivors and to the warriors who have lost their battle with the disease.

As guest speaker, newly diagnosed survivor Jill Chatterson is grateful to kick off the holiday season as a survivor and has this message for women.

“I was one of those people that put off the mammogram thinking I’ll do it tomorrow. And I put it off too long, but I was able to get in and get the proper treatment and everything. So I want people to be aware that doing your self breast exam and doing your mammogram is very very important to catch things early.”

Special donations were presented to Telfair’s mammography fund. It supports our community of women who struggle with paying for mammograms. Dozens of checks were presented to help save lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0jZD_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpTAp_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbYjq_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S29f_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcmVA_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSdew_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piNby_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9u9S_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDT8F_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSny1_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hWRe_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o29cR_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOtB2_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhbml_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlnW1_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oojsu_0jFAWFKY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNEtu_0jFAWFKY00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart hosts annual Thanksgiving fest

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division who couldn’t make it home for the holidays, enjoyed the next best thing. Wednesday, they sat down to a special Thanksgiving meal with their fellow soldiers and command personnel. “Not all soldiers are able to make it home, so we try to make them feel […]
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: Toy drop-off locations for Holiday Hope 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – ‘Tis the season of giving. WSAV is working to make sure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift under the tree this Christmas through our Holiday Hope campaign. We’ve partnered with local businesses that will serve as drop-off locations for new and unwrapped toys. You can also […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Historic Properties plants 6 live oak trees downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah residents may notice six new 26-foot tall live oak trees and three 30-gallon camellias lining the 500 block of Tattnall Street. Savannah Historic Properties is working toward beautifying Historic Downtown Savannah this week by planting these trees along Tattnall Street on November 16 and 17. These trees are significant to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Kitchen is proud to have grown up in the Savannah area, playing in the streets as a young child. He worked his way through the ranks at the City of Savannah and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews put up Christmas tree in Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hostess City. The city’s artificial tree was being put together on Bull Street Wednesday. You and those close to you are invited to kick off the Christmas season in Downtown Savannah. The party to light the tree starts at 5:30 on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala

The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Celebration of Black Businesses, on November 17, 2022 at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Center Ballroom. The black carpet event was another inspiring night of celebration, as we recognized community leaders and trendsetters! The chamber’s gala celebrates the dedication, passion and legacy of black businesses rooted in the Hostess City. The honorees were chosen for inspiring success, exceptional leadership, remarkable standards of professional excellence and commitment to the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hilton Head restaurant

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry holiday tradition that brings hundreds of people together every year is hoping for one of their best Thanksgivings yet. Hudson’s Thanksgiving community dinner on Hilton Head has been going on for more than two decades. It’s an event the restaurant’s president tells me really shows what this community is all about.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton …. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy