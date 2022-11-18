St. Joseph’s/Candler Telfair Pavilion lights 2022 holiday tree

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Breast cancer survivors, patient navigators, supporters, and family came to watch the holiday tree light up at Telfair Pavilion.

This moment celebrates hope and fundraising. A special tribute was given to survivors and to the warriors who have lost their battle with the disease.

As guest speaker, newly diagnosed survivor Jill Chatterson is grateful to kick off the holiday season as a survivor and has this message for women.

“I was one of those people that put off the mammogram thinking I’ll do it tomorrow. And I put it off too long, but I was able to get in and get the proper treatment and everything. So I want people to be aware that doing your self breast exam and doing your mammogram is very very important to catch things early.”

Special donations were presented to Telfair’s mammography fund. It supports our community of women who struggle with paying for mammograms. Dozens of checks were presented to help save lives.