Read full article on original website
Related
Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night.Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period.It was Minnesota's largest margin of victory this season and perhaps the team's most complete game."It was a good effort. Everyone was just really into it," said Foligno, who took a stick to the ear in the final minutes and required stitches. "It's not always...
Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. At 20 games, Anaheim just missed tying the Arizona Coyotes for most games to start the season without picking up a regulation victory. Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 shots. Artemi Panarin picked up his 400th career assist on Schneider’s goal. Penarin had a chance to tie it with 3:46 remaining, but his shot hit the post and Kaapo Kakko missed tipping it in.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Comments / 0