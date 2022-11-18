Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’
Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘The Masked Singer’s Scarecrow on Special Unmasking: ‘I Begged Fox to Let Me’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 9 “Fright Night.”]. Scarecrow didn’t just turn heads in her film past — she also did just that in the latest Masked Singer. Scarecrow shocked everyone by announcing she was bowing out and...
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
Comments / 0