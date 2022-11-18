Read full article on original website
Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
Solar Talk Again Captivates Christian Fiscal Court
Discussion surrounding Christian County’s proposed 2,000-foot general setback variance for solar installations continued Tuesday morning, when fiscal court was once again addressed and questioned by Oriden representative Megan Stahl. With a special-called meeting set for 8:30 AM November 29 planned for the second reading of the ordinance, Stahl wanted...
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year’s Christmas Drive, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
Salvation Army Angel Trees Available for Adoption
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army angel trees have been distributed throughout Christian County with the need greater this year. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas said the angel trees for children and adults have been distributed. She said the process to adopt an angel for this Christmas is a simple one. While...
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Brittany Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room who were the guest of Pennyrile State Park as...
Hopkinsville’s Salvation Army Opens Holiday Season With Kettle Kickoff
Since 1914, Salvation Army of Hopkinsville has been “meeting human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination” — lending a hand to those who need it most, without seeking reciprocity. That mission continued Tuesday, when Lieutenants Roger and Lindsey Galabeas humbly opened the 2022 “Kettle Kickoff,” officially...
Judge Modifies Bond In Oak Grove Elder Abuse Murder Case
One of the people charged with the murder of a person they were supposed to be caring for will be released from jail and incarcerated at home with an ankle monitor after a bond hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Ann Harrison and her boyfriend, Jacob Gilstrap, are both...
Rail Trail Bridge Inspection This Week
The Hopkinsville Public Works Department will be conducting an inspection of the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane this week. A release from the City of Hopkinsville said the bi-annual inspection will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday. During this time, there will lane restrictions so that an aerial lift can conduct the inspection.
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
LG Chem Announces Major Clarksville Investment
The electric vehicle battery industry and its regional presence gained a large boost Monday, when Tennessee officials announced LG Chem’s $3.2 billion, 850-job cathode-manufacturing facility coming to the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. According to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the $3.2 billion promise represents the single-largest foreign-direct investment in the state’s...
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
