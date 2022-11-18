Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 INDIANA 87, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .333, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 4-10, Walker 2-6, Jefferson 1-6, Gardner 0-1, Palermo 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (John 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gardner 4, John 2, Smith 2, Palermo, Speaker). Steals: 4 (Gardner, Gordon, Walker, White). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA TECH 80, ALABAMA A&M 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Williams 6-7, Willis 3-9, I.Crawford 1-2, J.Crawford 1-2, Mangum 1-3, C.Williams 1-5, Bullock 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (I.Crawford 2, Hunter). Turnovers: 22 (I.Crawford 6, Bullock 4, Willis 3, C.Williams 2, Hunter 2, J.Crawford 2, Mangum...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 Indiana 87, UALR 68
UALR (2-4) Gardner 5-15 4-5 14, Gordon 5-7 1-2 11, John 1-3 2-2 4, Palermo 1-3 1-1 3, Smith 5-13 6-8 20, Jefferson 1-13 0-0 3, Walker 2-8 3-4 9, White 0-2 0-0 0, Speaker 1-1 0-1 2, Beljan 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 22-66 17-24 68. INDIANA (5-0) Kopp 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
MINNESOTA (115) McDaniels 8-11 0-0 18, Towns 8-11 6-7 23, Gobert 9-11 3-4 21, Edwards 7-14 2-2 19, Russell 7-10 0-0 15, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-5 1-2 7, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-6 0-0 2, Rivers 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 47-77 13-17 115.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57
FRESNO ST. (1-4) Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57. WASHINGTON (4-1) Brooks...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 71, BUTLER 45
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Vescovi 3-7, Key 1-2, Zeigler 1-4, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo 2, Awaka, Nkamhoua, Phillips). Turnovers: 16 (Zeigler 4, Key 2, Phillips 2, Plavsic 2, Vescovi 2, Aidoo, Edwards, Mashack, Nkamhoua). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
CINCINNATI 81, LOUISVILLE 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Traynor 1-1, Lands 1-3, Withers 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huntley-Hatfield). Turnovers: 11 (Ellis 3, James 2, Lands 2, Miller 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Traynor). Steals: 5 (James 3, Ellis, Lands). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 82, IDAHO 71
Percentages: FG .540, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Frank 2-3, Salih 2-4, Jones 1-1, R.Smith 1-2, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 0-1, Moffitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Frank 3, Jones 2, Walker 2, Moffitt, R.Smith). Steals: 2 (Burris, Jones). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 13 AUBURN 43, NORTHWESTERN 42
Percentages: FG .260, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Williams 3-6, Flanigan 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Jasper 0-1, Moore 0-1, Traore 0-1, Westry 0-2, Green 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Broome 2, Cardwell 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 14 (Green 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, Jasper, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Utah 69, Mississippi 67
UTAH (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.000, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (McQueen 2-8, Palmer 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Pili 0-1, Kneepkens 0-3, Vieira 0-1, Young 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 17 (McQueen 4, Vieira 4, Johnson 2, Young 2, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1, Rees 1,...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 76, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .344, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 3-6, Beauchamp 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-4, Toumi 0-1, Bobe 0-4, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 4, Toumi 4, Beauchamp, Bobe, Phillips, Spinelli). Steals: 9 (Beauchamp 2, Phillips 2, Bobe, Coleman,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 89, COASTAL CAROLINA 51
Percentages: FG .246, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (J.Brown 2-4, L.Brown 2-5, Likayi 1-2, Uduje 1-8, Blackmon 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Abraham 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nichols 2). Turnovers: 27 (J.Brown 6, Abraham 5, Uduje 5, L.Brown 3, Basey 2, Mostafa 2, Blackmon, Dawson,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 68, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 67, OT
Percentages: FG .391, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 17 (Higgins 5, Collum 2, Gaskin 2, Hunter 2, Kancleris 2, McGhee 2, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 8 (Collum 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126
Percentages: FG .477, FT .805. 3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Gordon 4-5, Brown 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-8, Cancar 3-10, Jokic 1-3, Braun 0-1, Reed 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cancar 3, Gordon 2, White 2, Caldwell-Pope). Turnovers: 17 (Brown 6, Jokic 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Reed 2, Braun,...
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 71, MERRIMACK 57
Percentages: FG .385, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Reid 3-5, Derring 2-3, Savage 2-4, Bennett 2-6, Stinson 1-1, Derkack 0-1, McKoy 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reid, Savage). Turnovers: 14 (Derkack 4, Stinson 4, Bennett 2, McKoy 2, Filchner, Reid). Steals: 12 (Bennett 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 125, Utah 116
Percentages: FG .494, FT .926. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Knox II 6-8, Burks 4-6, Bogdanovic 1-3, Livers 1-3, Ivey 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Duren 2). Turnovers: 7 (Bogdanovic, Diallo, Duren, Hayes, Ivey, Knox II, Livers). Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Diallo 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (FL) 79, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Wilcox 5-10, Harris 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Grisby 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, Moreno 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Grisby 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 18 (Clarke 4, Wilcox 4, Harris 3, Moreno 3, Bethea 2,...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 75, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .311, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Range 2-4, McCoy 1-2, Coleman 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 3, O'Neal 3, Range 3, Coleman, Knox, McCoy, Posey). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Madlock, Range). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dixon151-12-32-5054. Williams333-92-42-6328. Brewer212-60-00-1225.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53
Percentages: FG .350, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Zidek 1-6, Moore 0-1, Deng 0-2, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: 17 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Moore 4, Mitchell 2, Coulibaly, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Lewis,...
