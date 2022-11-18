Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 INDIANA 87, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .333, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 4-10, Walker 2-6, Jefferson 1-6, Gardner 0-1, Palermo 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (John 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gardner 4, John 2, Smith 2, Palermo, Speaker). Steals: 4 (Gardner, Gordon, Walker, White). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
MINNESOTA (115) McDaniels 8-11 0-0 18, Towns 8-11 6-7 23, Gobert 9-11 3-4 21, Edwards 7-14 2-2 19, Russell 7-10 0-0 15, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-5 1-2 7, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-6 0-0 2, Rivers 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 47-77 13-17 115.
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62. CINCINNATI (4-3) Lakhin 6-9 0-0 12, Adams-Woods 4-8 1-1 10, Davenport 1-7...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57
FRESNO ST. (1-4) Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57. WASHINGTON (4-1) Brooks...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 13 AUBURN 43, NORTHWESTERN 42
Percentages: FG .260, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Williams 3-6, Flanigan 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Jasper 0-1, Moore 0-1, Traore 0-1, Westry 0-2, Green 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Broome 2, Cardwell 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 14 (Green 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, Jasper, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA TECH 80, ALABAMA A&M 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Williams 6-7, Willis 3-9, I.Crawford 1-2, J.Crawford 1-2, Mangum 1-3, C.Williams 1-5, Bullock 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (I.Crawford 2, Hunter). Turnovers: 22 (I.Crawford 6, Bullock 4, Willis 3, C.Williams 2, Hunter 2, J.Crawford 2, Mangum...
Porterville Recorder
MISSISSIPPI STATE 52, UTAH 49
Percentages: FG .327, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Madsen 2-10, Be.Carlson 1-2, Stefanovic 1-4, Br.Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anthony, Keita, Madsen). Turnovers: 14 (Br.Carlson 5, Madsen 3, Stefanovic 2, Anthony, Exacte, Saunders, Worster). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MISSISSIPPI...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 75, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .311, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Range 2-4, McCoy 1-2, Coleman 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 3, O'Neal 3, Range 3, Coleman, Knox, McCoy, Posey). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Madlock, Range). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dixon151-12-32-5054. Williams333-92-42-6328. Brewer212-60-00-1225.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 125, Utah 116
DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125. UTAH (116)
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 82, IDAHO 71
Percentages: FG .540, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Frank 2-3, Salih 2-4, Jones 1-1, R.Smith 1-2, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 0-1, Moffitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Frank 3, Jones 2, Walker 2, Moffitt, R.Smith). Steals: 2 (Burris, Jones). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
UCF 76, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .344, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 3-6, Beauchamp 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-4, Toumi 0-1, Bobe 0-4, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 4, Toumi 4, Beauchamp, Bobe, Phillips, Spinelli). Steals: 9 (Beauchamp 2, Phillips 2, Bobe, Coleman,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 89, COASTAL CAROLINA 51
Percentages: FG .246, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (J.Brown 2-4, L.Brown 2-5, Likayi 1-2, Uduje 1-8, Blackmon 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Abraham 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nichols 2). Turnovers: 27 (J.Brown 6, Abraham 5, Uduje 5, L.Brown 3, Basey 2, Mostafa 2, Blackmon, Dawson,...
Porterville Recorder
Coll. of Charleston 74, Kent St. 72
KENT ST. (5-1) Thomas 5-8 0-0 13, Hornbeak 1-1 0-0 2, Carry 10-23 2-2 25, Jacobs 6-22 1-2 15, Santiago 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Gillespie 2-2 0-0 4, Payton 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Sullinger 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-68 3-4 72. COLL. OF CHARLESTON...
Florida State offers coveted D2 tight end transfer on eve of Thanksgiving
The Seminoles joined the rapidly growing recruitment on Wednesday evening.
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, Portland 96
PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126
DENVER (131) Gordon 10-16 6-9 30, Reed 0-7 0-0 0, Jokic 11-15 16-18 39, Brown 7-14 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 4-6 15, Cancar 7-18 3-4 20, White 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 3-5 2-2 8, Braun 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-88 33-41 131. OKLAHOMA CITY (126) Dort 7-16 1-2 18, Pokusevski...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 107, Philadelphia 101
PHILADELPHIA (101) Harris 9-20 0-0 19, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 4-7 8-8 16, Melton 7-18 4-4 20, Milton 9-16 3-4 22, Niang 3-10 0-0 9, Reed 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 38-86 16-18 101. CHARLOTTE (107) Hayward 3-10 0-0 7, Washington...
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (FL) 79, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Wilcox 5-10, Harris 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Grisby 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, Moreno 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Grisby 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 18 (Clarke 4, Wilcox 4, Harris 3, Moreno 3, Bethea 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62
MASS.-LOWELL (5-1) Al.Blunt 1-3 6-6 9, Brooks 5-6 2-3 12, Coulibaly 8-9 2-2 18, Hammond 5-8 2-2 12, Hikim 2-8 3-4 7, Watkins 3-5 0-0 7, Withers 2-6 0-0 6, Covington 1-1 0-0 2, O'Connor 0-3 0-0 0, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 15-17 73.
