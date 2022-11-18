ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
CNBC

Russia relaunches Soviet-era Moskvich car brand using a former Renault plant

Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
KENTUCKY STATE
Reuters

Indonesia struggles to get aid to quake survivors, rescue continues

CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities struggled on Thursday to get aid to thousands of evacuees displaced by a deadly earthquake in western Java, as rain-triggered landslides and difficult mountainous terrain hampered the efforts of rescue teams.
CNBC

Bank of Korea opts for smaller hike; Asia markets rise after Fed signals slowing 'soon'

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea opted for a smaller 25 basis point hike, widely in line with expectations. The Kospi rose 0.54% and the Korean won slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar to stand at 1,337.9 as the decision was announced.
CNBC

CCTV Weekly Script 06/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 6, 2022. We begin this week's People of the Week with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korea's Itaewon stampede has attracted a great deal of attention. A total of more than 300 people have been killed and injured as a result of the stampede. The accident is the most serious public safety incident in Korea since the sinking of the passenger ship "Seok-etsu" in 2014. The tragedy may pose a major challenge to President Yoon Seok-yeon's administration.
CNBC

World Cup 2022 - Germany 1-2 Japan: Late Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano goals earn shock victory

Japan stunned Germany with a late comeback in their World Cup opener, with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano seeing them win 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Japan had never previously beaten their European opponents, but they capitalized on German errors and missed chances to secure a famous victory in the first game of Group E.
CNBC

Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans

Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
CNBC

Brits are starting to think again about Brexit as the economy slides into recession

The main opposition Labour party on Tuesday ruled out a return to the EU's single market or customs union if it wins the next general election. The OECD forecast on Tuesday that only Russia would suffer a bigger economic contraction than the U.K. in 2023 among the G-20 leading developed and developing economies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy