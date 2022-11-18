— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 6, 2022. We begin this week's People of the Week with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korea's Itaewon stampede has attracted a great deal of attention. A total of more than 300 people have been killed and injured as a result of the stampede. The accident is the most serious public safety incident in Korea since the sinking of the passenger ship "Seok-etsu" in 2014. The tragedy may pose a major challenge to President Yoon Seok-yeon's administration.

