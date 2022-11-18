Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nasdaq tough year, seasonal oil strength, P&G looking good
Didn't peak until early January. While all three stock benchmarks are off their lows of 2022, investors are still reluctant to plow money into stocks as the Federal Reserve signals their inflation fight is not near over. Russia's nine-month war against Ukraine is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine going for...
CNBC
China 'played a great game' on lithium and we've been slow to react, industry CEO says
Lithium, which some have dubbed "white gold," is crucial to the batteries that power electric vehicles. "I just think the Chinese have — I mean you have to take your hat off, they've played a great game," American Lithium CEO Simon Clarke tells CNBC. "For decades, they've been locking...
CNBC
Foxconn says 'technical error' occurred when hiring workers at major iPhone plant in China
Hundreds of workers joined protests at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou, with some men smashing surveillance cameras and windows, footage uploaded on social media showed. The company said in a statement it will continue to communicate with employees and try its best to solve concerns and demands by...
CNBC
Russia relaunches Soviet-era Moskvich car brand using a former Renault plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
Indonesia struggles to get aid to quake survivors, rescue continues
CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities struggled on Thursday to get aid to thousands of evacuees displaced by a deadly earthquake in western Java, as rain-triggered landslides and difficult mountainous terrain hampered the efforts of rescue teams.
CNBC
Bank of Korea opts for smaller hike; Asia markets rise after Fed signals slowing 'soon'
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea opted for a smaller 25 basis point hike, widely in line with expectations. The Kospi rose 0.54% and the Korean won slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar to stand at 1,337.9 as the decision was announced.
CNBC
CCTV Weekly Script 06/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 6, 2022. We begin this week's People of the Week with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korea's Itaewon stampede has attracted a great deal of attention. A total of more than 300 people have been killed and injured as a result of the stampede. The accident is the most serious public safety incident in Korea since the sinking of the passenger ship "Seok-etsu" in 2014. The tragedy may pose a major challenge to President Yoon Seok-yeon's administration.
CNBC
World Cup 2022 - Germany 1-2 Japan: Late Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano goals earn shock victory
Japan stunned Germany with a late comeback in their World Cup opener, with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano seeing them win 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Japan had never previously beaten their European opponents, but they capitalized on German errors and missed chances to secure a famous victory in the first game of Group E.
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
The head of Brazil's electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election
CNBC
Kyiv’s critical infrastructure hit by Russian rocket attacks; Ukraine to set up winter shelters
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian authorities said one person was killed and another was injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital city of Kyiv. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.
CNBC
Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans
Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
CNBC
Russia threatens to reduce gas supplies to Moldova; Ukrainians warned blackouts could last months
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Ukraine's power shortages, resulting from Russia's repeated strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, are becoming more acute as colder weather sets in. Warning that "cold weather can kill," the World Health Organization...
CNBC
Brits are starting to think again about Brexit as the economy slides into recession
The main opposition Labour party on Tuesday ruled out a return to the EU's single market or customs union if it wins the next general election. The OECD forecast on Tuesday that only Russia would suffer a bigger economic contraction than the U.K. in 2023 among the G-20 leading developed and developing economies.
CNBC
Ukraine civilian death toll from war tops 6,500; NATO assembly seeks special tribunal on Russian aggression
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Nov.21, 2022. See here for the latest updates. The official civilian death toll from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has risen to nearly 6,900, with civilian injuries topping 10,000, the United Nations said. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Comments / 0