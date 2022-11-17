ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Clay Elementary raises money for Book Vending Machine

From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — Clay Elementary School (CES) is raising money for a Book Vending Machine through the Donor Choose Project. CES serves over 600 students in PreK to 5th grades and from varying ethnicities, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. “Meeting the needs of these diverse learners means using unique approaches that reach […]
CLAY, AL
Clay to participate in Wreaths Across America

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — Mayor pro tempore Becky Johnson presided as the Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 22, for the second scheduled meeting of the month. Johnson, filling in for Mayor Charles Webster, also serves on the Council. The Council unanimously passed a proclamation in support of the efforts […]
CLAY, AL
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Schools in The Tribune coverage area receive State Report Card

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Education released its 2021-2022 State Report Card for all the schools in the state of Alabama. The Trussville Tribune covers eight different high schools and their corresponding feeder patterns in four different school systems. Leeds City Schools earned a district grade of “B” on […]
ALABAMA STATE
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Moody City Council recognizes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – The Moody City Council recognized the Chamber of Commerce’s ambassadors program at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. The ambassadors program is headed by Moody Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Machen and consists of local students from Moody who are noted for their academic achievements. To […]
MOODY, AL
Leeds FBLA students attend Fall Leadership Conference

By Darcy Phillips, Special To The Tribune LEEDS –  Last week, Darcy Phillips and three other Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) senior members attended the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference (FLC) in Orlando, Florida, chaperoned by Leeds High School College and Career Coach Catrice Thomas. Phillips is a Leeds High School senior and member of […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

