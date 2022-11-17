Read full article on original website
Springville seeks to redefine longevity pay for city employees
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, November 21, for the second regular meeting of November. Temporary Mayor pro tempore Katrina Hennings led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Dave Thomas and Mayor pro tempore, Wayne Tucker. Tucker viewed the meeting online while recovering from illness. […]
Center Point approves purchase of 2 police Interceptors at recent City Council meeting
By Loyd Mcintosh, For the Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council approved the purchase of police vehicles during a rescheduled council meeting Monday, Nov. 14. In a brief meeting lasting less than 20 minutes, the Center City council approved a proposal from Stivers Ford for two Ford Police Interceptors at a price […]
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
Clay Elementary raises money for Book Vending Machine
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — Clay Elementary School (CES) is raising money for a Book Vending Machine through the Donor Choose Project. CES serves over 600 students in PreK to 5th grades and from varying ethnicities, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. “Meeting the needs of these diverse learners means using unique approaches that reach […]
Icon Trussville announced winner of new low-speed vehicle during grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville (6370 South Chalkville Road) has announced the winner of a new low-speed vehicle. The grand opening took place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attended and stayed for the entire grand opening had a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon […]
Clay to participate in Wreaths Across America
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — Mayor pro tempore Becky Johnson presided as the Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 22, for the second scheduled meeting of the month. Johnson, filling in for Mayor Charles Webster, also serves on the Council. The Council unanimously passed a proclamation in support of the efforts […]
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
Schools in The Tribune coverage area receive State Report Card
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Education released its 2021-2022 State Report Card for all the schools in the state of Alabama. The Trussville Tribune covers eight different high schools and their corresponding feeder patterns in four different school systems. Leeds City Schools earned a district grade of “B” on […]
Revisions of Longmeadow PUD approved during Trussville council
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the revisions to the Longmeadow Planned Urban Development (PUD) during the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Brooks Harris with Harris Doyle Homes said the revisions to the PUD would only impact the last Phase of the development. The changes create larger lots from what […]
Commissioner Joe Knight contributes $20,000 toward new City of Irondale sign
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight attended the Irondale City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, and presented the council with a check in the amount of $20,000 to be used toward the purchase of a new sign for the city of Irondale. “We have an old, ugly sign […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Suspect sought in theft of Amazon delivery van in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of an Amazon delivery van in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the BPD, Amazon delivery was robbed while in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with a […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in locating homicide suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect. According to the BPD, Devin Renard Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham, is wanted in connection to the murder of Zevin Lenard Patterson, who was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 19, while in […]
City of Irondale to give away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys this Saturday
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. announced during the regular meeting of the Irondale City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that there will be a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in front of City Hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. “We will be giving away 200 turkeys,” he said. […]
Moody City Council recognizes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – The Moody City Council recognized the Chamber of Commerce’s ambassadors program at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. The ambassadors program is headed by Moody Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Machen and consists of local students from Moody who are noted for their academic achievements. To […]
Trussville Police Department now offers Special Needs Notification Service
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Police Department announced on a Facebook video on Friday, Nov. 18, that the department will now be offering a special needs notification service. Officer James McCool said that police dispatch can create notifications in their system to alert them when an officer is dispatched to a […]
Leeds FBLA students attend Fall Leadership Conference
By Darcy Phillips, Special To The Tribune LEEDS – Last week, Darcy Phillips and three other Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) senior members attended the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference (FLC) in Orlando, Florida, chaperoned by Leeds High School College and Career Coach Catrice Thomas. Phillips is a Leeds High School senior and member of […]
Pedestrian struck and killed in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford, 58, of Morris, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 8400 block of US Highway 31 South in […]
Two suspects sought for fatal hit and run in Pell City
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department (PCPD) is seeking two suspects supposedly involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday, Nov. 20, at approximately 7:24 p.m. According to the PCPD, officers were contacted about a possible hit and run of a pedestrian in the area of Funderburg […]
Upcoming Christmas events in the Trussville Tribune coverage area
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Upcoming Christmas events in The Trussville Tribune coverage area: TRUSSVILLE Christmas Parade (December 10, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm) We hope you will join us for the 2022 Christmas Parade as it passes through historic Downtown Trussville. This is a free event for the citizens of […]
