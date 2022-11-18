ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Katie Thyne says justice served after killer's guilty verdict

By Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
Family and friends of fallen Newport News police officer, Katie Thyne are remembering her legacy and courageous spirit. A jury found Vernon Green guilty Thursday for killing Thyne, 24, during a traffic stop nearly three years ago.

Following the verdict, Thyne's family said they feel justice has been served.

"It’s the best we could have asked for in the legal system," Whitlee Cavanaugh, who was Thyne's wife at the time, said.

Cavanaugh said Jan. 23rd is a day she’ll never forget when Thyne was killed while doing her job.

"She went to work," Cavanaugh said. "She was doing a job and she is supposed to come home from that job and she didn’t that night. It's because of someone else’s actions that couldn’t control them."

Cavanaugh said she and her family are also staying strong for Katie’s now four-year-old daughter, Raegan.

"Behind closed doors, tears flow. Today was one of those days," Cavanaugh told News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

Katie’s family gathered Thursday wearing matching t-shirts to remember Katie.

"She’s not here anymore. Our daughter has to grow up without her here," Cavanaugh said. "Luckily all of us have worked together to where Reagan doesn’t know that sadness. That’s our goal."

Earlier this week, Raegan brought donuts and Chick-Fil-A to the officers at the Newport News Police Department where her mother once served.

"She calls her mom, her angel mom. That’s what she calls her. I’m not sure where it came from but it stuck," Cavanaugh said.

Katie’s friends said they’ll never forget her courageous spirit.

"She was a light in this world that you don’t find very often. The world is darker without her here," Chrisse Van said.

Robert van, one of Thyne’s friends served in the U.S. Navy with Katie for five years before she became a police officer.

"She ended up going reserve. She did the police force so she could come home every night and be there for Raegan," Van said.

“I feel great on behalf of my stepdaughter Raegan because justice has been served. We're hoping he’ll get the max penalty in sentencing. Katie can get justice now. We can sleep better now,” Devan Cavanaugh, Raegan's stepmom said.

Vernon Green is set to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

