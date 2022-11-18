ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Fears mount for W.Va. coal industry as threat of rail strike looms larger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Conductors Union's contract rejection Monday is triggering new fears in the coalfields and new calls for Congress to intervene. The coal industry fears December could mean its product will be left parked on railroad sidings or mine country stockpiles if any of the nation's 12 rail unions strike next month.
ALABAMA STATE
'It is the priority': Schools work to improve chronic absenteeism numbers

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — From mass quarantine to school closures, the pandemic created an attendance nightmare for schools across West Virginia. It has still been an ongoing struggle to get attendance numbers back on track, even after school quarantine policies changed. In Wayne County, after last year's attendance...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving

Our Monday started with our coldest temperatures since March, with most locations dropping into the teens (and just missing the record for the date in Charleston) and even single digits in parts of eastern West Virginia. It was a frigid start to the Buck Gun season in West Virginia but outside of the highest terrain no tracking snow was on the ground in spite of the temperatures.
CHARLESTON, WV
Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
NEW YORK STATE
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown dies at 88

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — A former governor of Kentucky has died, state officials announced Tuesday. John Y. Brown Jr., who served as the state’s governor from 1979 to 1983, died at the age of 88, a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office said. “I am sad...
KENTUCKY STATE

