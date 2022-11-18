Read full article on original website
Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Fears mount for W.Va. coal industry as threat of rail strike looms larger
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Conductors Union's contract rejection Monday is triggering new fears in the coalfields and new calls for Congress to intervene. The coal industry fears December could mean its product will be left parked on railroad sidings or mine country stockpiles if any of the nation's 12 rail unions strike next month.
W.Va. Gov. Justice says he is 'thinking hard' about whether he wants to run for US Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice hasn’t thrown his hat in the ring yet, but he said Tuesday that he is considering running for U.S. Senate in 2024. “Without any question, I’m really thinking really hard about it, and very seriously considering running for Senate,”...
'It is the priority': Schools work to improve chronic absenteeism numbers
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — From mass quarantine to school closures, the pandemic created an attendance nightmare for schools across West Virginia. It has still been an ongoing struggle to get attendance numbers back on track, even after school quarantine policies changed. In Wayne County, after last year's attendance...
W.Va. State Treasurer Riley Moore says he will seek US House District 2 seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Political chess pieces continue to move on the board already for the 2024 election as West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore said he will seek the congressional seat that will be open following Alex Mooney’s announcement he will run for U.S. Senate. Mooney, a Republican...
Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving
Our Monday started with our coldest temperatures since March, with most locations dropping into the teens (and just missing the record for the date in Charleston) and even single digits in parts of eastern West Virginia. It was a frigid start to the Buck Gun season in West Virginia but outside of the highest terrain no tracking snow was on the ground in spite of the temperatures.
BridgeValley nursing program for high school students approved as charter school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board has approved the state’s fifth charter school – a BridgeValley Community and Technical College program that will provide an accelerated nursing program option high school students. In its application for the charter school, BridgeValley said the...
Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown dies at 88
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — A former governor of Kentucky has died, state officials announced Tuesday. John Y. Brown Jr., who served as the state’s governor from 1979 to 1983, died at the age of 88, a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office said. “I am sad...
Bill would allow minors as young as 16 years old to vote in local elections
A Virginia delegate plans to introduce a bill at the 2023 legislative session that would expand the voter pool when it comes to local elections across the state. Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul has submitted House Joint Resolution No. 459. He said the bill will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
Upsets dot quarterfinal round of W.Va. high school football playoffs; semifinals set
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The quarterfinal round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs brought a number of upsets, with nearly a half-dozen teams falling at home. In Class AAA, the top-seeded teams all handled their business and moved on to the semifinal round with comfortable victories...
