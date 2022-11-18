ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews rivalry game against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to address the media Tuesday ahead of the Buckeyes rivalry game against Michigan. The undefeated Buckeyes are coming off a 43-30 win over Maryland. Michigan, also undefeated, just defeated Illinois 19-17 over the weekend. The Wolverines have...
Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams banged up, Ohio State called upon freshman Dallan Hayden against Maryland and he stepped up in a big way. The Memphis, Tenn., native earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors after rushing for a career-high 147...
COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Xichigan' swaddles ahead of The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A time-honored tradition at OSU Wexner Medical Center returned Monday ahead of Ohio State's highly anticipated matchup with Michigan on Saturday. Newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Xichigan swaddles and hats that look like Ohio State's famed helmets. The No. 2 Buckeyes...
NIL at Ohio State is more than just about football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At Ohio State, it might surprise you that after football, the other sports raking in NIL deals are not revenue-making sports for the university. Women's volleyball, women's ice hockey and dance round out the top four teams, followed by men's basketball. Students in all college...
Ohio State athletes team up with TownHall to give back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio State football team kicked off the rivalry week by giving back to the community. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, and others teamed up with TownHall of Columbus to serve warm meals to those in need.
NCAA Women's Final Four to return to Columbus in 2027

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is among the cities to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in the coming years. The NCAA chose five cities to host the competitions from 2027 to 2031. Nationwide Arena in Columbus was chosen to host in 2027. The Division I Women's Basketball...
The Football Fever: Jim Tressel previews 118th edition of The Game

Jim Tressel coached in ten editions of The Game and his 9-1 record against the Team Up North certainly endeared him to Buckeye Nation. Tressel returned to Columbus Tuesday night acting as guest speaker at the 7th annual John Hicks event to raise money to support the 200+ families that stay at Unverferth House each year.
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
Flying out of Columbus today? 'Arrive early,' expert says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The crowds arrived early Wednesday morning at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. And that's exactly what TSA Federal Security Ohio Director Don Barker recommends to anyone flying during the holiday weekend. "No. 1 tip is arrive early," Barker said. "This is one of the...
Thanksgiving travel on the rise in the air and on Ohio roadways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you are traveling over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, get ready for some company. More than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home between November 23 and November 27. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), that is a 1.5% increase over 2021.
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
