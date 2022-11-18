Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews rivalry game against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to address the media Tuesday ahead of the Buckeyes rivalry game against Michigan. The undefeated Buckeyes are coming off a 43-30 win over Maryland. Michigan, also undefeated, just defeated Illinois 19-17 over the weekend. The Wolverines have...
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, setting the stage for Saturday's high-stakes matchup with No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe. The Buckeyes have held the No. 2 spot in the rankings since they were first announced...
Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams banged up, Ohio State called upon freshman Dallan Hayden against Maryland and he stepped up in a big way. The Memphis, Tenn., native earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors after rushing for a career-high 147...
Harbaugh 'honored' and 'grateful' ahead of rivalry renewal with Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WSYX) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters at his weekly media availability Monday, repeating several lines several times during the 20-minute session. He said more than once that he and his Wolverines are "grateful" to be in the position they're in, and "honored" to...
COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Xichigan' swaddles ahead of The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A time-honored tradition at OSU Wexner Medical Center returned Monday ahead of Ohio State's highly anticipated matchup with Michigan on Saturday. Newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Xichigan swaddles and hats that look like Ohio State's famed helmets. The No. 2 Buckeyes...
NIL at Ohio State is more than just about football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At Ohio State, it might surprise you that after football, the other sports raking in NIL deals are not revenue-making sports for the university. Women's volleyball, women's ice hockey and dance round out the top four teams, followed by men's basketball. Students in all college...
Ohio State drops first game of season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State (3-1) dropped its first game of the season Monday night falling to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 in the Maui Invitational. The Buckeyes led 7-6 just over five minutes into the game but the Aztecs (4-0) took an 8-7 lead and never relinquished it.
How are things being kept fair for Ohio State student athletes who are cashing in with NIL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some student-athletes are working hard to make sure they are set on the court and for that next step off the court. "It's probably been less than a year and I've made so many beneficial connections that I will definitely take outside of college," said Sydney Taylor.
Ohio State athletes team up with TownHall to give back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio State football team kicked off the rivalry week by giving back to the community. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, and others teamed up with TownHall of Columbus to serve warm meals to those in need.
NCAA Women's Final Four to return to Columbus in 2027
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is among the cities to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in the coming years. The NCAA chose five cities to host the competitions from 2027 to 2031. Nationwide Arena in Columbus was chosen to host in 2027. The Division I Women's Basketball...
The Football Fever: Jim Tressel previews 118th edition of The Game
Jim Tressel coached in ten editions of The Game and his 9-1 record against the Team Up North certainly endeared him to Buckeye Nation. Tressel returned to Columbus Tuesday night acting as guest speaker at the 7th annual John Hicks event to raise money to support the 200+ families that stay at Unverferth House each year.
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
OSU police teaming up with law enforcement agencies to keep rivalry game safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Police is partnering with local, state and federal law agencies on Saturday to make sure everything runs smoothly during The Game. "We are all on the same page," said Ohio State University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt, "to make sure we keep...
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
Flying out of Columbus today? 'Arrive early,' expert says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The crowds arrived early Wednesday morning at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. And that's exactly what TSA Federal Security Ohio Director Don Barker recommends to anyone flying during the holiday weekend. "No. 1 tip is arrive early," Barker said. "This is one of the...
Thanksgiving travel on the rise in the air and on Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you are traveling over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, get ready for some company. More than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home between November 23 and November 27. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), that is a 1.5% increase over 2021.
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
