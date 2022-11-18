Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Thanksgiving travel on the rise in the air and on Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you are traveling over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, get ready for some company. More than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home between November 23 and November 27. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), that is a 1.5% increase over 2021.
WSYX ABC6
Flying out of Columbus today? 'Arrive early,' expert says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The crowds arrived early Wednesday morning at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. And that's exactly what TSA Federal Security Ohio Director Don Barker recommends to anyone flying during the holiday weekend. "No. 1 tip is arrive early," Barker said. "This is one of the...
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
WSYX ABC6
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
WSYX ABC6
Historic Crew Stadium to host Magic of Lights holiday lights experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Historic Crew Stadium will be transformed into a vibrant holiday lights show this holiday season. Magic of Lights will make its debut at Historic Crew Stadium and will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation. In all, Magic of Lights will include more than 2 million lights.
WSYX ABC6
Experience Columbus launches new holiday pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bright lights aren't just on your tree at home this holiday season, they're all over Columbus!. Experience Columbus is launching a new holiday lights pass for you and your family. Single ticket admission and discounts are available for two of the city's most dazzling displays:...
WSYX ABC6
Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
WSYX ABC6
Troopers warn drivers to be safe as they increase visibility amid Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seventeen people lost their lives during Thanksgiving travel last year. Ohio troopers are warning drivers to be cautious as they beef up efforts to keep people safe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed between...
WSYX ABC6
USO Ohio expecting to see more service members traveling for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, USO Ohio is ready to welcome traveling service members and their families – especially on Wednesday, which is considered to be the busiest travel day of the year. There are 12 centers around the state...
WSYX ABC6
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
WSYX ABC6
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
WSYX ABC6
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
WSYX ABC6
COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
WSYX ABC6
Beard care and gift ideas for those participating in the No Shave November Challenge
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Every November across the country people are participating in the No Shave November Challenge! The Challenge meant to help raise money for cancer research while growing out their facial hair! Nurtur Salon Senior Stylist Cori Holland joins Good Day Columbus to share best ways to keep your beard moisturized this month and beyond!
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County agencies to distribute free Thanksgiving meal kits on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Delaware County agencies are working together to distribute free Thanksgiving meal kits on Tuesday. Residents who need a little help ahead of the holiday can stop by the Byxbe Campus, located at 1610 State Route 521, and pick up a free meal kit. Meal...
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
WSYX ABC6
Amoxicillin Shortage: What parents need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common antibiotic used to treat a range of infections in kids is in short supply. Hospitals and pharmacies are running into big problems keeping Amoxicillin in stock. The FDA put Amoxicillin oral powder on its "shortages" list back in October. Medical experts blame this...
WSYX ABC6
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
