Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
News 12
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says it will not file charges in the case of an Italian student who died at a Thornwood boarding school, according to the Mount Pleasant police chief. As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
News 12
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
Boy, 15, threatened to set off explosive at Long Island high school: police
A Long Island teen was arrested Monday for threatening to set off a bomb at his high school, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
Yonkers extends term limits amid fights, chaos
Police and security had to remove several people from the legislative chambers Tuesday night as tempers flared.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Brooklyn woman pleads guilty to cheating COVID-19 assistance programs out of thousands
A 28-year-old Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to fraud for lying to obtain money and services from New York’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Paycheck Protection program (PPP).
Fat Joe gives back to Bronx families for Thanksgiving
Bronx rapper Fat Joe is giving back to the borough where he was raised to make sure that families have food on the table for Thanksgiving.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
News 12
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS
Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
News 12
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
A Suffolk woman has sued a Poughkeepsie hotel after seeing another parent get shot and killed in the hotel lobby. According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2. Both Long Island parents were there for...
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
News 12
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of drivers may have been exposed in the massive cyberattack that has impacted Suffolk County services for nearly three months. Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack. The license numbers...
