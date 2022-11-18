Read full article on original website
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
From running after Tom Cruise to Hollywood action man! Did you know these stars were all extras before they found fame?
Whenever a famous star appears on screen, it is difficult to imagine how they started their career, and you might even think that luck knocked on their door at the right time. However, many of them started with small roles in some productions. Read on to find out more about the celebrities who were extras before they rose to fame - you'll be surprised!
Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff
Offset "misses everything" about Takeoff. The tragic rap star - who was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has admitted that he wants to see him smile again.
'The Walking Dead' cast share what items they took home from the set, including clothes, a hairpiece, and a sword
During multiple interviews throughout the final season, Insider asked over a dozen cast members from "TWD" what they took from the show.
Quentin Tarantino bemoans 'Marvel-isation of Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino has slammed the "Marvel-isation of Hollywood". The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director lamented the fact there are "no real movie stars" any more and blamed the fact the "franchise characters" in superhero movies are what become celebrated, not the talent of the actors bringing them to life.
From Hannah Montana to Plastic Hearts... Happy 30th birthday, Miley Cyrus!
In the late 2000s, Miley Cyrus was the child star who rocketed to fame like no one else. The Tennessee girl - the daughter of 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer Billy Ray Cyrus - became known to teenagers all around the world when she took on the title role in Disney Channel show 'Hannah Montana' and in the years since hanging up her famous blonde wig, she has undergone artistic changes that shocked the world but cemented her place as a pop great.
Jessica Brown Findlay's pillow buddy
Jessica Brown Findlay sleeps with a "pillow human" when she's by herself. The 'Flatshare' actress - who is married to Ziggy Heath - always sleeps on one particular side of the bed and if she's away from work, she crafts a companion to share with her so she doesn't feel "so alone".
Doctor Who icons unite for new audio series
'Doctor Who' legends David Tennant, Tom Baker, Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy are to team up for a new audio series. The stars – who have played various incarnations of the Time Lord – will all feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure 'Doctor Who: Once and Future' to mark 60 years of the sci-fi show.
Kendall Jenner didn't have an 'awful breakup' with Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner didn't have an "awful breakup" with Devin Booker. The 27-year-old model has been in an on/off relationship with NBA player Devin, 26, since 2021 and although the pair are said to have "quietly" split for a second time in October, a source close to 'The Kardashians' star has alleged that their breakup was merely a result of scheduling issues.
100 best movies of all time
Stacker ranked the top 100 best films of all time, using data from IMDb ratings and Metascores to create a score equally weighting the two. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
